Serenity Salt Spa Celebrates Successful Grand Opening in Hickory, NC
Serenity Salt Spa Logo
Serenity Salt Spa opens in Hickory, providing unique salt therapy and holistic wellness services to the community.
We are excited to provide a space where people can experience the healing power of salt therapy and other wellness services designed to enhance their quality of life.”HICKORY, NC, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serenity Salt Spa, a new wellness haven offering specialized salt therapy and holistic healing services, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its flagship location at 1768 North Center Street in Hickory, NC. The grand opening event, held on June 4th, was marked by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting with The Chamber of Catawba County and attended by numerous community members eager to experience the unique health benefits provided by the spa.
— Karen Bennett
The grand opening celebration offered a day of wellness, community interaction, and exclusive promotions, including a 25% discount on all services booked during the event and the chance to win several exciting prizes like a $50 gift card and two gift baskets. The day was filled with enthusiasm and support from the community, setting a positive tone for the spa’s future.
“We are overwhelmed with the support and turnout we received at our grand opening,” said Karen Bennett, co-owner of Serenity Salt Spa. “It was a joy to introduce our vision of holistic wellness to the Hickory community. We are excited to provide a space where people can experience the healing power of salt therapy and other wellness services designed to enhance their quality of life.”
Serenity Salt Spa offers a variety of wellness services, including a group salt room, an upgraded two-person salt room, a children’s salt room, a full-spectrum infrared sauna with color light therapy, a float pod, and plans to introduce massage therapy soon. Each service is designed to offer significant health benefits, such as improved respiratory function, skin rejuvenation, and enhanced overall well-being.
Karen Bennett adds, “We approach wellness from a holistic perspective and are committed to bringing something truly special to the Hickory area. We look forward to welcoming more guests and sharing the transformative power of our therapies.”
Serenity Salt Spa is now open for business and accepting appointments. To learn more about the spa and its services or to book an appointment, please visit www.serenitysaltspa.com or call (828) 578-6054.
About Serenity Salt Spa
Located in Hickory, North Carolina, Serenity Salt Spa is dedicated to providing holistic wellness services that promote physical and mental health through natural therapies. With a focus on salt therapy, the spa embraces a comprehensive approach to well-being, catering to the needs of all ages in the community.
Contact:
Serenity Salt Spa
1768 North Center Street, Hickory, NC 28601
Phone: (828) 578-6054
Email: info@serenitysaltspa.com
