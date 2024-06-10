Save the Date: Tess Mann Atelier to Showcase During Tokyo Fashion Week

Tess Mann Atelier to showcase at Tokyo Fashion Week presented by Global Fashion Collective.

Tess Mann Atelier will showcase its latest collections, including evening and resort wear, at Tokyo Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 from September 2-6, 2024.

SILVER POINT, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier is thrilled to announce its participation in Global Fashion Collective's Tokyo Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025, set to take place from September 2nd to 6th, 2024. This event marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it prepares to unveil its latest collections to an international audience, highlighting a strategic shift in design focus.

Tokyo Fashion Week is noted for its avant-garde style and vibrant fashion scene, offering a unique platform for designers to present innovative and bold collections. The city’s blend of tradition and modernity provides the perfect backdrop for Tess Mann Atelier's new direction.

Celebrated for exquisite bridal collections, creative director Tess Mann is now expanding into new design territories. The upcoming showcase will feature a diverse range of attire including evening wear, cocktail wear, resort and cruise wear, bespoke wardrobe pieces, and select bridal designs. This evolution reflects Tess Mann Atelier’s commitment to innovation and meeting the dynamic needs of the fashion industry.

“I am incredibly excited to present our new collection in Tokyo, a city that perfectly captures the essence of innovation and tradition,” says Tess Mann. “Our designs aim to empower women and celebrate their individuality, and I believe Tokyo’s fashion scene will resonate deeply with our vision.”

Global Fashion Collective, an extension of Vancouver Fashion Week, provides a prestigious platform for both emerging and established designers. Since its inception in 2017, GFC has been instrumental in showcasing talent in major fashion capitals worldwide, fostering global brand exposure and market expansion.

Tentative Global Fashion Collective Show Dates for 2024 Spring/Summer 2025 Showcases Featuring Tess Mann Atelier:

Tokyo: September 2nd-6th

New York: September 5th-9th

Milan: September 18th-23rd

Paris: September 26th-30th

Vancouver: October 15th-20th

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the proximal woman, inspiring her to be who she is without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, she is armed with unfailing confidence-both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion brand. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. With notable achievements and participation in international fashion weeks, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

