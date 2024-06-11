OPEX CRE and BlueChip Pros Join Forces to Elevate Commercial Real Estate Management

BlueChip Pros President and COO Shaheen Mojibian alongside OPEX CRE Management CEO Brenton Hutchinson announce strategic partnership.

BlueChip Pros' new ownership interest in OPEX CRE is set to elevate service capabilities and establish a new standard in the commercial real estate industry.

(BlueChip Pros) extensive nationwide presence, shared values, and exceptional capabilities align seamlessly with our mission to provide unmatched service to our clients.” — Brenton Hutchinson, COO OPEX CRE Management

RED BANK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPEX CRE Management, a premier commercial real estate management leader, proudly announces a strategic partnership with BlueChip Pros, a service provider of commercial cleaning, building maintenance, and security services across all 50 states.

This collaboration, marked by BlueChip Pros' new ownership interest in OPEX CRE, is set to elevate service capabilities and establish a new standard in the commercial real estate industry.

With this partnership, OPEX CRE seeks to scale its business by leveraging BlueChip's extensive operational network and expertise in commercial service solutions. This collaboration will allow OPEX CRE to offer superior operational and facilities management capabilities to both new and existing clients, ensuring comprehensive and top-tier service delivery.

"Partnering with BlueChip Pros marks a significant milestone for OPEX CRE," said Brenton Hutchinson, CEO of OPEX CRE. “Their extensive nationwide presence, shared values, and exceptional capabilities align seamlessly with our mission to provide unmatched service to our clients. This partnership empowers us to broaden our reach and enhance our offerings, establishing a new benchmark in the industry.”

BlueChip Pros recognizes the leadership and capabilities that OPEX CRE brings to the table, viewing this partnership as an opportunity to further elevate their services. "The OPEX CRE teams experience, innovative approach and commitment to excellence are precisely what we look for in a partner," said Shaheen Mojibian, President and COO of BlueChip Pros. "Together, we are positioned to enhance the level of service and offerings across all of our clients.”

For more information about this partnership and the services offered, please visit www.opexcre.com or www.bluechip-pros.com.

BlueChip Pros President and COO Shaheen Mojibian speaks with OPEX CRE Management CEO Brenton Hutchinson about their strategic investment in the company.