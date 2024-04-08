OPEX CRE Management Appoints Nicholas J. Cerulo as Senior Vice President

Industry veteran, Nicholas J. Cerulo joins OPEX CRE with decades of real estate expertise, aiming to elevate client service and portfolio success.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPEX CRE Management is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nicholas J. Cerulo as its new Senior Vice President. With a remarkable 19-year tenure in the commercial real estate industry, Cerulo brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the OPEX team, where he will be instrumental in managing key client relationships, enhancing brand visibility, and overseeing portfolio management while ensuring the delivery of personalized service that fosters trust and satisfaction amongst clients.

Before joining OPEX CRE Management, Nick had a successful 13-year career at Wells Fargo Securities within the Corporate & Investment Bank. As a senior member of the Real Estate Securitization and Capital Markets team, he played a pivotal role in executing a variety of CMBS transactions for a diverse clientele, including investment banks, mortgage REITs, CRE debt funds, and government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs). His journey in commercial real estate also includes positions at Prudential, Lehman Brothers’ Global Real Estate Group, and Cushman & Wakefield, where he amassed extensive experience across all property types, including office, retail, industrial, multifamily, and hospitality.

Brenton Hutchinson, CEO of OPEX CRE Management, expresses his enthusiasm about Cerulo's appointment: "Nick’s profound understanding of the commercial real estate landscape, combined with his exceptional client service skills, makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team. His appointment signifies our commitment to elevating our client relationships and portfolio performance. We are confident that Nick will play a key role in driving our mission forward, bringing innovative solutions and fostering long-term success for our clients and our company."

About OPEX CRE Management

OPEX CRE Management’s game-changing property management knows that owners, tenants and managers change, but foundations remain. Their focus is on community impact and leadership for all involved stakeholders. OPEX is ready with the knowledge, the team, the systems, and the technology to onboard your next project. For further information about OPEX CRE Management, visit www.opexcre.com or email info@opexcre.com.