President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Minister Maropene Ramokgopa as Acting Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 5 June 2024, received a letter of resignation from Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa.

President Ramaphosa accepted Minister Kodwa’s resignation and thanked Mr Kodwa for his service to the nation in his capacity as Deputy Minister of State Security from 2019 to 2023 and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture from March 2023.

President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister Maropene Ramokgopa to act as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture until a permanent appointment is made under the new 7th administration.

