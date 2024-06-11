BooXkeeping Ranked No. 140 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2024 New & Top Emerging Franchises List
The bookkeeping franchise was celebrated among top-performing industry concepts, recognized for its strength, stability, and growth.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BooXkeeping, the emerging bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection, has been ranked No. 140 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2024 Top New & Emerging Franchises List. The ranking, which is recognized as one of the most competitive and comprehensive in the industry, was determined based on the franchise’s costs and fees, size and growth, support, and brand strength.
Each year, Entrepreneur accepts submissions of a robust questionnaire and current franchise disclosure documents from franchisors who want to be considered for a spot on the Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® list. The 2024 ranking was one of the most competitive yet, with nearly 1,400 franchisors submitting the necessary materials, which makes BooXkeeping’s placement even more impressive.
“BooXkeeping has put a lot of time and effort into perfecting our systems. We’ve demonstrated, time and again, that our priority is to support franchise owners and help them build successful, sustainable businesses,” said CEO Max Emma. “Being recognized by Entrepreneur validates our efforts and demonstrates the value we offer to our franchisees. We’re proud to be recognized as one of the leading concepts in the franchise industry.”
With a strong business model and proven adaptability to meet the needs of franchisees and the market, BooXkeeping has established itself as a reliable franchise opportunity. The brand seeks to add another 25 franchises to its system this year and is targeting markets all over the U.S. As it expands, BooXkeeping is focused on strengthening its franchisee support structure as well. The company recently shifted personnel to increase support to franchise owners. BooXkeeping has also tweaked its training process to include three months of accounting school for all franchisees.
“Now is the perfect time to join the BooXkeeping system. There is a rising number of bookkeepers leaving their roles due to limited flexibility and growth opportunities,” Emma said. “These individuals are ideal candidates for a BooXkeeping franchise, where they can discover the freedom and expansive growth potential they seek within our system and with our support.”
ABOUT BOOXKEEPING
BooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms and more.
Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with nine franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more, visit https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/.
