Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR - 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races – China Nanhai Jiujiang successfully defends Open and Women’s titles of the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat R…

MACAU, June 10 - Organised by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the final race day of the ‘Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races’ was held today (10 June) at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. After several rounds of intense races, China Nanhai Jiujiang defended both the Open and the Women’s titles of the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m), while Liaocheng University won the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m). Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng enjoyed the races on-site and hosted the eye-dotting ceremony and award presentation ceremony.

On the day of Duanwu Festival, the ‘Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races’ featured a tight schedule packed with fierce races. After several rounds of races, six teams entered the Grand Final of the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open category, including SJM Golden Jubilee, Guangzhou Xiangying Club, China Nanhai Jiujiang, Thailand National Team, Macao China Selection Team and Cambodia National Team. China Nanhai Jiujiang was slightly ahead at the start of the race, followed closely by the other teams. Midway through the race, China Nanhai Jiujiang, Thailand National Team and Macao China Selection Team were the frontrunners. In the end, China Nanhai Jiujiang,secured the championship with a time of 1:53.735, followed by the Thailand National Team (1:54.493), and Macao China Selection Team completed the top three with a time of 1:55.639. The 4th to 6th places went to Guangzhou Xiangying Club, SJM Golden Jubilee and Cambodia National Team, respectively.

In the Women’s category, the six teams in the Grand Final were Macao China Selection Team, Thailand National Team, China Nanhai Jiujiang, Indonesia Rowing and Canoeing Association, Philippine Dragon Boat Federation and Hong Kong China Team. In the early stages, China Nanhai Jiujiang held a slight lead. With 100 metres left in the race, China Nanhai Jiujiang and Indonesian Rowing and Canoeing Association were fighting hard for the title. Ultimately, China Nanhai Jiujiang won the championship with a time of 2:02.160. Indonesia Rowing and Canoeing Association and Thailand National Team came in second and third, respectively, followed by Macao China Selection Team, Philippine Dragon Boat Federation and Hong Kong China Team.

In the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race, Liaocheng University won the championship with a time of 1:56.329 from Nanyang Technological University of Singapore and Kasetsart University of Thailand. The 4th to 6th places went to Macao Polytechnic University, Macau University of Science and Technology and University of Macao.

The Best Drummer award went to Fong Si Man of SJM Lotus, while Cheung Shu Yeung of Iao Lok won the Best Steersman award.

Officiating guests at the award presentation ceremony included: Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Liu Xianfa, Commissioner from the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao SAR; Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Chan Chak Mo and Iau Teng Pio, Members of the Executive Council; Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Claudio Schermi, President of the International Dragon Boat Federation; and Ng Wai Han, Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau.

Parade performances by cultural and artistic groups were held during the event. In addition, the ‘2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival’ was held at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre and Anim’Arte NAM VAN in conjunction with the Races, with various types of booths selling local cultural and creative products as well as snacks and drinks, a themed photo area, booth games and workshops. Interactive magic, balloon twisting and street music performances also featured to create a festive carnival atmosphere. Residents and tourists came and watched the dragon boat races, and experienced the festive atmosphere, and jointly created a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

For more information, please visit the official website, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.