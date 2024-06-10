Summit Adaptive Sports Receives $50,000 Grant from The Hartford
Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit sports equipment
Participating in sports provides lifelong opportunities for physical and mental development as well as opportunities for individual accomplishment and inclusive family activities”NEW HARTFORD, CT, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Adaptive Sports, Inc., a non-profit organization based in New Hartford, CT was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— Karen Cook, Executive Director of Summit Adaptive
The grant enabled Summit Adaptive Sports, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including alpine and Nordic sit skis, a custom kayak and paddleboard, and adaptive mountain bikes to expand their winter and summer sports programming for individuals with disabilities.
The Hartford also surprised 48-year-old Emily Landers, a para-athlete who participates in long distance cycling, with a custom-fit, handcycle. The new handcycle will significantly enhance Landers' quality of life and her ability to remain active and independent. It will provide her with the means to continue participating in adaptive sports, which have not only improved her physical health but also her mental and emotional well-being. Landers’ passion for sports has been a source of strength and empowerment since her spinal cord injury, enabling her to overcome the daily challenges that come with it.
“Participating in sports provides lifelong opportunities for physical and mental development as well as opportunities for individual accomplishment and inclusive family activities” says Karen Cook, Executive Director of Summit Adaptive.
Summit Adaptive Sports provides ski and snowboard lessons at Ski Sundown to individuals of all ages with physical, cognitive, or developmental disabilities. In the spring, summer and fall, Summit offers programs in kayaking, hiking, mountain biking and disc golf at various locations in northwestern Connecticut.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here