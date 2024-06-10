SPA’s Michelle Howell Wins WashingtonExec Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year
We are thrilled for Michelle that her contributions to our rapidly growing company and our employee family have been honored with this highly esteemed award.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services supporting critical national security objectives, is pleased to announce that Michelle Howell has been honored by WashingtonExec as 2024 Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year. Michelle leads SPA’s Human Resources and Talent Acquisition departments with nearly three decades of experience across all functions of human resource management in the government contracting space. The award recognizes her deep expertise and accomplishments in human capital development, talent acquisition, leadership development, training, benefits, and diversity and inclusion.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “We are thrilled for Michelle that her contributions to our rapidly growing company and our employee family have been honored with this highly esteemed award. Michelle provides exactly the right people-oriented care, technical skills, and growth mindset that we at SPA benefit from daily. She leads our employee efforts with finesse in a challenging marketplace, and we thank her for her dedication and leadership.”
Michelle Howell said, “I’m extremely grateful for this award, which represents the talent and support of my entire team. We come to work every day excited to take on the human resource opportunities of a rapidly growing company. SPA leadership could not be more supportive of our employees, and my team and I are thrilled to be part of the SPA family.”
WashingtonExec sponsors the Chief Executive awards annually to recognize the highest-performing chief officers in public, private, and government sectors.
About SPA
SPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
