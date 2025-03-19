SPA Acquires Intrepid, Furthering Support for US Army Mission Priorities
We are thrilled to gain Intrepid’s highly respected and complementary approaches to supporting the warfighter with engineering excellence.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insights supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities, has acquired Intrepid, a leading engineering company with prime positions in the missiles and space, enterprise modernization, and aviation and mission support domains.
Based in Huntsville, Alabama, Intrepid connects SPA to the top two mission priorities for the US Army: integrated battle management and enterprise modernization. As the lead Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance partner on the Integrated Battle Command System program since its inception, Intrepid has played a central role in shaping the Army’s warfighting posture for the foreseeable future, including strengthening homeland missile defense and countering offensive threats in the Indo-Pacific multidomain battlespace. As well, Intrepid’s core capabilities in enterprise modernization deliver system agility, accelerate auditability, and enable multidomain operations for a range of defense-based clients.
SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “We are thrilled to gain Intrepid’s highly respected and complementary approaches to supporting the warfighter with engineering excellence. This acquisition marks an important milestone in our strategic growth, broadening our client base to include a substantial presence in the US Army in addition to our already substantial presence in the US Navy, US Air Force, US Space Force, and Intelligence Community.”
Intrepid CEO Bill Best said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to join a company of SPA’s caliber. Given our shared commitment to the national security mission, SPA is a perfect partner and force multiplier for us. We are excited to partner with SPA’s cadre of deep technical experts, and we look forward to serving our clients with ever-advancing capabilities.”
David Wodlinger, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said, “SPA’s acquisition of Intrepid creates the perfect blend of cutting-edge capabilities, approaches, and expertise that further solidifies SPA’s reputation for advancing national security. We are honored and excited to deepen our mission support for the missile, space, and aviation communities.”
