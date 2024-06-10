The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

Duane & Kelly Roberts esteemed philanthropists and owners of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa are pleased to continue providing historic tours of the iconic property

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duane and Kelly Roberts Announce Continued Historic Tours at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

Duane and Kelly Roberts, esteemed philanthropists and owners of The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, are pleased to announce their ongoing commitment to providing historic tours of their iconic property. This initiative ensures that guests and the local community can continue to experience the unparalleled beauty and rich history of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, a cornerstone of Riverside's heritage, has long been a beacon of cultural and architectural significance. Under the stewardship of Kelly and Duane Roberts, the property has seen extensive restorations, preserving its unique charm and historical value. The Roberts' dedication to maintaining the inn's legacy is matched by their passion for sharing it with the public.

"Kelly and I believe that the Mission Inn is a treasure not just for Riverside, but for everyone who appreciates history, architecture, and culture," said Duane Roberts.” By continuing the tradition of docent-led tours, we aim to make this beautiful property accessible to all, allowing visitors to fully appreciate its splendor and storied past."

The historic tours offer an in-depth look at the Mission Inn’s intricate design, historical artifacts, and its role in the region's history. Trained guides provide fascinating insights into the architectural marvels and historical milestones that make the Mission Inn a truly unique landmark.

Kelly Roberts added, "We are incredibly proud of the Mission Inn's heritage and are committed to preserving and sharing its story. These tours are an excellent way for guests to connect with the inn's history and experience its beauty firsthand."

The tours are available to both hotel guests and the general public, ensuring widespread access to this historic gem. The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa invites everyone to take part in these enlightening tours and discover the captivating history and beauty that the property has to offer.

For more information or to book a tour, please visit the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's website or contact their guest services (951) 784-0300.

About The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa:

The AAA Four Diamond Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has remained faithful to the grand style and ambiance enjoyed by its first guests. Today’s Mission Inn continues the original splendor. Expanding from its humble 1876 origins to encapsulate an entire city block, the Mission Inn offers luxurious boutique accommodations and amenities, only a quick jaunt from Los Angeles and Orange County, featuring enchanting, unique architecture with awe-inspiring archways, soaring domes and towers. Offering multiple upscale dining options, fitness center, Conde Nast award-winning Kelly’s Spa, a lushly landscaped outdoor pool, and opulent rooms that transport guests to California’s foregone eras, the iconic hotel provides a one-of-a-kind experience threaded with rich history.