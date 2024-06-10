Translate.One Acquires Enable2, Enhancing Language Support Services Globally
EINPresswire.com/ -- Translate.One, a distinguished global language service and technology company and a division of one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Enable2, a renowned interpreting company. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Translate.One’s commitment to providing comprehensive language support solutions worldwide.
Peter Smith, President of Translate.One, stated, “We are excited to welcome Enable2 to the Translate.One family. Their dedication to providing sensitive, professional, and understanding language support perfectly aligns with our mission. Together, we are well-positioned to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives through language.”
Liz Weatherill, Managing Director of Enable2, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “This acquisition opens up new opportunities for Enable2 to expand our services. By joining forces with Translate.One, we can leverage their extensive infrastructure and resources to enhance our offerings and continue delivering exceptional language support.”
About Translate.One:
Translate.One stands as a global leader in language services and technology, operating as a division of Trustpoint, one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US. Committed to excellence, Translate.One offers a diverse array of language solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of its clients worldwide.
About Enable2:
Enable2 is a successful UK-based Social Enterprise spinning out from NHS Bradford and Airedale in 2011. Focusing on the use of technology and excellent customer service, the Enable2 set up includes an online purpose-built system to support both the public and private sector to communicate with their clients whilst achieving cost savings.
Effie Salourou
Translate.One
effie.salourou@translate.one