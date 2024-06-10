Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Establishes Free Eye Clinic Serving Rohingya Refugees
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Establishes a Free Eye Clinic in Bangladesh, Serving Thousands of Rohingya Refugees in the Cox’s Bazar of BangladeshSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been taking the initiative to provide free eye care to the Rohingya community in the Kutupaling Rohingya Camp-1 of Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh, where many displaced Myanmar Nationals are residing. The project aims to provide eye care services such as checkups, medicines, drops and ointments, to the underserved community of refugees of Camp-01.
In October of 2023, LIFE supported the establishment of the “LIFE Vision Corner” and has served almost 5,000 patients thus far. The health care center, where the “LIFE Vision Center” is located, has been providing services and awareness since the start of COVID-19, and has been providing regular and emergency health services to the local underserved community. Each year, the clinic serves roughly around 30,000 refugees.
“The Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh continue to face numerous challenges, with health issues, particularly among children, being a major concern. Eye problems are prevalent and require immediate attention to prevent long-term damage. While efforts are being made by various organizations, the scale of the crisis demands sustained and increased support to improve the overall health and well-being of the Rohingya community,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.
Abida Khatun, a Rohingya refugee, faced vision problems due to her cataracts. She received a thorough eye check-up at the Life Eye Clinic, where she was provided with prescription glasses, tailored to her vision needs. This intervention significantly improved Abida’s quality of life within the challenging camp environment, allowing her to see clearly and engage more effectively with her surroundings.
The eye clinic provides a variety of services from orbital, eyelid, eyelash, conjunctival and corneal diseases to diseases of the uveal tract, anterior chamber, lens and the lacrimal apparatus. Before the “LIFE Vision Corner” was established, many refugees could not afford to obtain eye care, affecting their daily lives.
“The number of untreated eye disease is very high among Rohingya refugees, particularly the elderly. Demand for ophthalmic care services is also higher among children and young adults. Since December of 2023, we have been providing eye care services in the Kutupalong Rohingya Camp-1 West, with an estimated population of 39,917. Our eye care center is the only reliable option inside the camp area to serve this large population. The Rohingya community comes to us with various eye conditions, among which refractive errors, conjunctivitis, foreign body eye, corneal ulcer, cataract, pterygium and chalazion are the most common conditions. It would be helpful for Rohingya refugees if we are able to add a cataract surgery facility in our eye care services to help them regain their vision, improving their quality of life” said Dr. Nazmun Nahar Monica, Facility In Charge of LIFE Vision Care Center.
Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
LIFE Eye Clinic in Bangladesh