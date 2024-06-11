CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee MHA Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME-Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare. UWM’s Master of Healthcare Administration

CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management.” — Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, MHA program for a seven-year term.

“This accreditation reflects the dedication of our team at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee’s MHA program in developing a curriculum that equips graduates to become highly sought-after healthcare administration professionals,” said Dr. Jennifer Fink, Associate Professor, former MHA Program Director, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 150 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management. For more information, visit cahme.org.

About University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Founded in 1956, the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (UWM) is a public university and home to Wisconsin’s largest online education program. As one of the nation’s top research universities, UWM partners with leading companies in Wisconsin and beyond to advance knowledge, bring new discoveries to market and prepare students for work in a global economy. UWM is part of the Universities of Wisconsin system and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

The MHA program was established in 2016 and graduated its first class in 2017. The program is housed in the School of Biomedical Sciences and Health Care Administration (BMSHCA), one of three schools that make up the College of Health Professions and Sciences.