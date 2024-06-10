Appointment to the Board of the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland

Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA, has appointed Mrs Aoife Hamilton as the Deputy Chief Commissioner to the Board of the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland with effect from 1 June 2024 to 31 May 2029.

The Commission is a non-departmental statutory public body sponsored by the Department for Communities (DfC). It was established to deliver the regulatory requirements of the Charities Act (Northern Ireland) 2008. Its vision is to have a dynamic and well governed charities sector in which the public has confidence. This is underpinned by effective delivery of its regulatory role.

The Deputy Chief Commissioner receives remuneration of £3,743.04 per annum for a commitment of two days per month. Travel and subsistence allowances are also payable. An interim arrangement is also in place until 31 March 2025 whereby the Deputy Chief Commissioner can claim up to an additional half day per month. In addition, since the 2019 McBride High Court Judgment all Charity Commissioners are expected to serve on several decision-making Committees throughout the year and are paid a daily rate for this additional work of £528.

This appointment has been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland’s (CPA NI) Code of Practice. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, CPA NI requires the political activity of appointees to be published. Any relevant details are provided in the below biography.

Aiofe Hamilton Biography: Aiofe is currently Director of Corporate Development at CADD Group Research & Insight and is the former Head of Charity Services at Employers For Childcare where she was responsible for the management of the charity’s functions. She previously worked as Policy Development Manager at the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland and has also held roles in social research within both the private and voluntary sectors in Northern Ireland. Aoife brings extensive charitable knowledge and experience to the Board. She holds no other public appointments and has not undertaken any political activity in the past five years.

