DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, June 10 (published June 10, 2024)

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Hunters have through Saturday, June 15, to apply for one of the 10 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Licenses offered this year include two landowner permits, two 10-year history permits, and six general lottery permits. All three seasons will be conducted from Saturday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 29.

There are currently three recognized herds in northwestern Minnesota: Grygla, Kittson Central and Caribou-Vita. The Grygla area zone remains closed to state-licensed elk hunters.

Hunting season details including license types and how to apply are available on the DNR’s elk hunting webpage.

Minnesota Twins offer special edition hats with DNR ticket package

Anyone with a 2024 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can access a ticket package with the Minnesota Twins this season that includes a special edition blaze orange wool-blend Twins cap with a ticket purchase.

The DNR Days partnership includes seven games this year, with the next one coming up Saturday, June 15 vs. the Oakland Athletics. Find more game times and instructions for purchasing tickets on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on wild game cooking, northern Minnesota wildlife

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, June 12, chef Colin Murray will broadcast live from the kitchen of a Minnesota-based catering company about how cooking with wild game differs from conventional store-bought options. Watch as guest chefs prepare a meal with recipes submitted through the DNR’s Wild Minnesota Recipe Exchange while giving cooking tips and suggestions for wild game.

In a webinar on Wednesday, June 26, join Minnesota DNR wildlife managers and researchers as they discuss the wildlife found in northern woodlands and waterways and the DNR’s work to improve wildlife habitat and hunting opportunities. The webinar will cover the latest in wildlife topics and stories from Minnesota’s north country and answer wildlife questions.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.