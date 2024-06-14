Rootstack and UiPath explored the future of automation and AI

Rootstack sharing technology and innovation UiPath sharing its expertise

AUSTIN, TEXAS, EE. UU., June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation is the hallmark of Rootstack and that is why, together with its partner UiPath, they led an event in Panama in which they discussed the latest trends in automation and how these technologies are reshaping the business world. The meeting, held in Panama in May, attracted industry leaders and technology enthusiasts who saw firsthand how robotic process automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are revolutionizing various sectors.

The automation revolution

During the event, Alejandro Oses, CEO of Rootstack, and Aurora Briers, Account Executive of NOLA, presented use cases and live demonstrations of RPA solutions. These technologies are designed to automate repetitive and manual tasks, allowing companies to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. In particular, UiPath, a global leader in RPA software, showed how its tools can be seamlessly integrated into existing business systems to optimize critical processes.

Artificial intelligence in practice

The transformative power of artificial intelligence was also a key theme. Rootstack representatives explained how AI can go beyond simple automation, providing advanced capabilities such as predictive analytics and autonomous decision-making. These advances not only allow companies to respond more quickly to market demands, but they can also anticipate trends and customer behaviors more accurately.

Impact on various industries

The combination of RPA and AI has extensive applications in multiple sectors. In finance, for example, these technologies can automate risk management and regulatory compliance, while in healthcare, they can improve medical records management and claims processing. During the conference, several success stories were discussed in which these tools have allowed companies to transform their operations and gain a significant competitive advantage.

Event attendees also had the opportunity to learn about emerging trends that are shaping the future of automation. These include integrating AI into RPA platforms to create smarter solutions and expanding the use of these technologies in small and medium-sized businesses looking to scale their operations without a commensurate increase in costs.

Our next annual event

Rootstack has established itself as a key catalyst for networking in the technology industry, regularly organizing events that bring together leaders, experts and enthusiasts in the sector. And next August 1 they will have their second major annual event, where entrepreneurs will be able to share experiences and network with their peers in the technology industry and learn about the latest trends in the area.

Expert guests will offer interesting talks on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, product development, DevOps, software architectures and much more. Representatives from Jumio, Microsoft, Red Hat and UiPath will be offering talks and leading forums where they will present the latest in business technology tools they have. The event will be at the Hilton Panama hotel starting at 2:00 in the afternoon.

