NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 10-14, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
June 10-14, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, June 10
12:15 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Speak at Fire Sense Kickoff
Location: This Is The Place Heritage Park
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:20 p.m. Visit Albany
Location: 995 W. Amelia Earhart Drive
4:15 p.m. Meet with Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce
Location: 3688 E. Campus Drive
MEDIA ACCESS
Tuesday, June 11
2 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Virtual meeting
2:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Legislature Games Coordination Committee Meeting
Location: East Senate Building
MEDIA ACCESS
Wednesday, June 12
9:30 a.m. Meet with Pamela Atkinson
Location: Salt Lake City
10:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
2:10 p.m. Meet with NGA team
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office
Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, June 13
10 a.m. Meet with House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Meet with Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed
Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, June 14
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit
Location: Utah Valley University
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 10-14, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, June 10
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Energy update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
12:15 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch
Location: Rampton Room
3:45 p.m. Utah Secondary School Principals conference
Location: Eccles Center
Tuesday, June 11
11:30 a.m. Lunch with Bridgerland Technical College leadership
Location: Bridgerland Technical College, Logan Campus
12:45 p.m. Speak at Bridgerland Technical College ribbon cutting ceremony
Location: Bridgerland Technical College, Logan Campus
MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, June 12
10:30 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office
Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, June 13
No public meetings
Friday, June 14
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit
Location: Utah Valley University
