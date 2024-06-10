NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 10-14, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

June 10-14, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, June 10

12:15 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Speak at Fire Sense Kickoff

Location: This Is The Place Heritage Park

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:20 p.m. Visit Albany

Location: 995 W. Amelia Earhart Drive

4:15 p.m. Meet with Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce

Location: 3688 E. Campus Drive

MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, June 11

2 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Virtual meeting

2:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Legislature Games Coordination Committee Meeting

Location: East Senate Building

MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, June 12

9:30 a.m. Meet with Pamela Atkinson

Location: Salt Lake City

10:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office

2:10 p.m. Meet with NGA team

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office

Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, June 13

10 a.m. Meet with House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Meet with Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed

Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, June 14

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit

Location: Utah Valley University

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 10-14, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, June 10

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Energy update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12:15 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch

Location: Rampton Room

3:45 p.m. Utah Secondary School Principals conference

Location: Eccles Center

Tuesday, June 11

11:30 a.m. Lunch with Bridgerland Technical College leadership

Location: Bridgerland Technical College, Logan Campus

12:45 p.m. Speak at Bridgerland Technical College ribbon cutting ceremony

Location: Bridgerland Technical College, Logan Campus

MEDIA ACCESS

2 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, June 12

10:30 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office

Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, June 13

No public meetings

Friday, June 14

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit

Location: Utah Valley University

###