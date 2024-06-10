Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 10-14, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

June 10-14, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, June 10 

12:15 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:30 p.m. Speak at Fire Sense Kickoff  

Location: This Is The Place Heritage Park 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

2:20 p.m. Visit Albany 

Location: 995 W. Amelia Earhart Drive

4:15 p.m. Meet with Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce 

Location: 3688 E. Campus Drive

MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, June 11

2 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Legislature Games Coordination Committee Meeting

Location: East Senate Building 

MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, June 12 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Pamela Atkinson 

Location: Salt Lake City 

10:30 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:10 p.m. Meet with NGA team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office 

Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, June 13 

10 a.m. Meet with House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Friday, June 14 

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit 

Location: Utah Valley University 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

June 10-14, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, June 10

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Energy update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12:15 p.m. Host staff birthday lunch 

Location: Rampton Room

3:45 p.m. Utah Secondary School Principals conference

Location: Eccles Center

Tuesday, June 11

11:30 a.m. Lunch with Bridgerland Technical College leadership

Location: Bridgerland Technical College, Logan Campus

12:45 p.m. Speak at Bridgerland Technical College ribbon cutting ceremony

Location: Bridgerland Technical College, Logan Campus

MEDIA ACCESS

2 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Wednesday, June 12

10:30 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting 

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Thursday, June 13

No public meetings

Friday, June 14

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Native American Summit 

Location: Utah Valley University

###

