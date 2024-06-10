High demand for products during pest-killing festival

VIETNAM, June 10 - HCM CITY — Tết Đoan Ngọ, also known as the pest-killing festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month annually (June 10 this year), and is an important occasion for families to gather.

Demand for foods, fruits and flowers is high on this occasion in HCM City and across the country, especially certain items such as rice wine, fermented glutinous rice, bánh ú (pyramid-shaped sticky rice cake), and leaves for herbal steam.

At traditional markets in HCM City such as Võ Thành Trang, Hòa Hưng and Gò Vấp, pyramid-shaped sticky rice cakes cost VNĐ50,000-80,000 for 10 pieces depending on the type.

Others like fermented glutinous rice are priced at VNĐ20,000-30,000 per portion, and leaves for herbal steam at VNĐ15,000-20,000 per bundle.

Wholesale market prices of fruits are also quite low.

Đắk Lắk lychees sell for VNĐ35,000 per kilogramme, Năm Roi rambutans for VNĐ25,000, longan at VNĐ35,000, and tangerine at VNĐ25,000.

Supermarkets and convenience stores across HCM City such as BigC, GO!, and Co.opmart are offering many promotions and discounts.

Ngọc Huyền, the owner of a convenience store in Gò Vấp District, said the number of customers has been increasing.

"Consumers are tightening spending, but it does not mean they will cut back on all expenses. In recent days, my sales have increased by 5-10 per cent."

There are also companies that offer ready-made trays priced at around VNĐ800,000. —VNS