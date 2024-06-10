Cambodia's exports of raw cashew nuts to Việt Nam rise 37% in five months

VIETNAM, June 10 - HÀ NỘI — Cambodia exported 667,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts to Việt Nam in the first five months of this year, an increase of 37 per cent over the same period last year, reaching a revenue of US$851 million.

The Voice of Việt Nam (VOV) online newspaper quoted the chairman of the Cashew nut Association of Cambodia Uon Silot as saying that although hot weather affected cashew output, the volumes of raw cashew exports still showed positive signs.

The country produced 716,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts in the first five months of 2024, he said.

The chairman explained that the growth in raw cashew nut exports to Việt Nam was due to the increase in cultivation space in the Cambodia, combined with nut output falling in Africa due to climate change.

Although some extremes in temperatures had affected Cambodia's cashew trees in recent times, it did not have much impact on cashew production as the association members were proactive in technology, he said.

The Cashew Nut Association of Cambodia is projected to cut the amount of raw cashew nuts exports by 70 per cent over the next ten years. Currently up to 90 per cent of Cambodia's nuts are exported, especially to Việt Nam. — VNS