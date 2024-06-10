State budget revenues from import-export grow 7.4% in five months

VIETNAM, June 10 - HÀ NỘI — Total State budget revenue from import-export activities reached almost VNĐ165.7 trillion (nearly US$6.63 billion) in the first five months of 2024, equivalent to 44.2 per cent of the assigned estimate and marking 7.4 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs (Vietnam Customs), the five months saw the country’s trade volume amounting to some $305.53 billion, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year.

Of the total turnover, the export and import value are estimated to hit $156.77 billion and $148.76 billion, year-on-year increases of 15.2 per cent and 18.2 per cent, respectively, resulting in a trade surplus of $8 billion.

For 2024, the National Assembly assigned Vietnam Customs to collect VNĐ375 trillion for the State budget, with balanced revenues from import-export activities set at VNĐ204 trillion. — VNS