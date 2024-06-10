Hoa Lâm Group, Siemens Healthineers in strategic medical partnership

VIETNAM, June 10 - HCM CITY — Hoa Lâm Group and Siemens Healthineers have signed a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership to enhance healthcare services.

Attending the signing ceremony in HCM City on June 7 were Trần Thị Lâm, founder and chairwoman of Hoa Lâm Group, Dr. Trương Vĩnh Long, director of Gia An 115 Hospital, Fabian Singer, managing director of Siemens Healthineers Vietnam, and other officials.

Siemens Healthineers will become the technology partner of Hoa Lâm Group in medical imaging, providing advanced medical equipment such as modern CT scanners, MRI machines, mammography machines, X-ray machines, and others to support diagnosis and treatment at hospitals and medical facilities owned by the group.

It will also provide advanced technologies for cancer diagnosis and treatment, radiotherapy systems and CT simulators, and partner with the group in the establishment and development of oncology and nuclear medicine centres.

They will collaborate to standardise and enhance the digital capabilities of its medical facilities.

Siemens Healthineers will support Hoa Lâm Group with general management consulting services to implement its digital transformation roadmap, offering various solutions such as artificial intelligence tools to assist radiologists (breast mammography, lung CT, brain MRI) and performance management solutions.

They also aim to collaborate for research and promote programmes to raise awareness and conduct cancer screenings (such as for breast, liver and lung cancers) for the community.

Trần Thị Lâm, founder and chairwoman of Hoa Lâm, said the Hoa Lâm Shangri-La High-Tech Medical Zone in Bình Tân District is an investment by Hoa Lâm Group to provide international standard medical services for people in Việt Nam and other countries in Southeast Asia.

It currently has two operational hospitals: City International Hospital, the first and only international hospital at the city’s western gateway, and Gia An 115 Hospital, known as a high-tech multi-specialty hospital pioneering the application of advanced techniques in emergency care, examination and treatment.

The company is also seeking to establish an oncology and nuclear medicine centre in the zone, she said.

Fabian Singer, managing director of Siemens Healthineers Vietnam, expressed happiness at partnering with Hoa Lâm Group to provide high-quality healthcare services, improve treatment quality, advance precision medicine, and promote digitisation of the healthcare sector. — VNS