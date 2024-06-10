Hermanville wind farm repair update

CANADA, June 10 - Hermanville Wind Farm was not operating at its peak ability due to turbine issues. In 2023, there were major repairs to turbines T1, T2, T3, T5 and T7. Repairs have resulted in better energy generation. The repairs will extend the life of existing shafts and improve the reliability of new ones. April 2024 was the best energy producing month in more than two years at over 6,000 MWh produced from eight turbines, with four of those turbines running above 97% availability.

Phase two of the repairs are underway. A crane is now set up at T6. The work planned at T6 is a new main shaft assembly and root-facing of three blades. After T6, the crane will move to T4 and then T10 to perform the same work, including any blade repairs that are also required. This plan will see the crane move around the farm over the next two to three months and turbines will appear disassembled with all three blades and the roof of the nacelle removed. Phase two repairs are expected to be complete by the end of August 2024.

High winds damaged T9 at Hermanville in December 2023. Wind speeds on December 22, 2023 peaked at 100.8 km/h and T9 was not functioning properly at the time, which led to irreparable damage to the blades and tower.

Depending on the weather, T9 will be removed on the week of June 10, with equipment and crews moving to the site, felling of the tower, component disassembly, removal of materials manufacturer, and final clean-up to occur before June 22. That work will see all metal and fiberglass pieces recycled.

As of March 31, 2024, Hermanville Wind Farm has generated a historical surplus of $21.8 million, in addition to providing Islanders with 881,705 MWh of renewable energy over time.

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Environment, Energy and Climate Action

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca