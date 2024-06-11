Drift Palm Springs Becomes Certified Autism Center™, Joins Community Accessibility Initiative

The Drift Palm Springs becomes the first hotel located in the city of Palm Springs to earn Certified Autism Center™ certification.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce that Drift Palm Springs has received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This recognition signifies the hotel’s commitment to providing an inclusive space for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families. The team completed a comprehensive training and certification process to better understand and welcome every visitor that walks through its doors. This designation also plays a part in the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) initiative, spearheaded by Visit Greater Palm Springs, which is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“We’re excited to be the first hotel in Palm Springs to receive the Certified Autism Center™ certification,” says Aj Cantley, general manager at Drift Palm Springs. “Our team has undergone extensive training and it feels like a huge accomplishment not only for Drift but for the city as well. Our desert is for everyone to enjoy, and we want to provide a welcoming and safe space for visitors and locals.”

Since becoming a CAC, the hotel has continued making efforts to become more inclusive for every guest. One accessibility feature is that guests of Drift Hotels can utilize a contactless check-in experience. Drift also has trained guest experience hosts, who are available to guide and accommodate guest’s needs. The hotel is also equipped with a zen garden and water feature, located in the heart of the property, as well as cozy nooks for peace and tranquility tucked throughout the property.

“Drift Palm Springs’ achievement in becoming a Certified Autism Center™ not only enhances its accessibility for all guests that visit the hotel, but it also contributes to the Greater Palm Springs area's progress towards becoming a Certified Autism Destination™,” shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This is a crucial step in creating a more inclusive and welcoming destination for autistic individuals and their families.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for health care, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews and more.

About Drift Hotels

In 2021, Drift emerged as the second brand from TMC Hospitality, an elevated hospitality company founded by young entrepreneur Philip Bates. Drift encourages authentic travel experiences that draw from the surrounding area with services that seek to engrain guests into the culture. The growing brand currently has locations in San Jose del Cabo, Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, and Nashville.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.