Trooper-Involved Shooting near Show Low, Arizona

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, at around 8:50 pm, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Special Operations District SWAT Team was requested by the White Mountain Regional SWAT Team and the Apache County Sheriff’s Office for a barricaded suspect who was firing at deputies in the area of highway US-60 and Apache County Road 3095 near Show Low, Arizona. Negotiations with the suspect continued for several hours. At around 2:40 am Monday morning, the suspect began firing at DPS SWAT, prompting a trooper-involved shooting. The suspect was then taken into custody. No members of law enforcement were injured during the incident. The suspect was transported to a Phoenix-area hospital for medical treatment. This investigation is being handled by the AZDPS Major Incident Division.