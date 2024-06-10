Toxic Levels of Glyphosate, Pesticides, Low Mineral Content, and Even Gluten Found in Gluten-Free Products

Correlation between increase in celiac disease (gluten intolerance) and increase in use of the herbicide glyphosate (Roundup ® ) on genetically modified grain (Samsel &Seneff, 2013).

Forty-six samples of gluten-free food products tested by Moms Across America were tested for glyphosate/AMPA, 236 pesticides, minerals, and gluten.

The prevalence of glyphosate and agrochemicals in gluten-free food products made for people with conditions such as celiac disease is disturbing for many reasons, especially because it is avoidable.” — Zen Honeycutt, Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moms Across America, a national educational nonprofit dedicated to empowering mothers and others to create healthy families and communities, today announced the results of testing for glyphosate/AMPA, 236 pesticides, gluten, and mineral content in 46 samples of organic and non-organic gluten-free food products including bread, pasta, crackers, snacks, flour, dessert mixes, and chips.

Approximately six percent of Americans today are gluten intolerant, which means that nearly 20 million Americans follow a gluten-free diet. Of those, 3.1 million have celiac disease, a life-threatening condition that requires gluten avoidance. Studies have identified the ubiquitous use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide, Roundup®, on genetically modified grain as an important causal factor in the growing epidemic.

Concerned that the food products consumers are eating to avoid gluten may contain the chemical that is causing their gluten intolerance, glyphosate, Moms Across America commissioned testing from an accredited lab in the U.S. Findings include:

 44 of the 46 samples tested were positive for glyphosate, a known contributor to gluten intolerance. Twenty-one percent tested higher than 10 ppb, the EU threshold for acceptable glyphosate residues.

 The highest level of glyphosate- 2,963 ppb found in Banza Chickpea Pasta- is the highest amount ever measured in human food by the lab.

 Gluten-free products that were also organic were not the lowest in glyphosate.

 2,4-D, the active chemical in Agent Orange, was the most prevalent pesticide detected.

 Three of the samples, namely Simple Mills Brownie Mix, Made Good Vanilla cookies, and Simple Mills almond flour crackers registered gluten levels above the 20 ppm allowed by the FDA (31.7 ppm, 56.1 ppm, and 59.4 ppm, respectively).

 King Arthur’s Gluten Free Flour and Milton’s Sea Salt Crackers had the highest levels of pesticides at 147 ppb and 75 ppb, respectively.

 The mineral values in all samples were very low based on the FDA Recommended Daily Values and accurate serving sizes per category, well below the 10% of daily value considered sufficient across age and gender.

"The glyphosate contamination in these products should set off alarm bells, because those who try to improve gut health by switching to a gluten-free diet may be jumping from the frying pan into the fire," remarked MIT research scientist Stephanie Seneff, author of Toxic Legacy.

Zen Honeycutt, founding Director of Moms Across America, states, “The prevalence of glyphosate and agrochemicals in gluten-free food products made for people with conditions such as celiac disease is disturbing for many reasons, especially because it is avoidable. All our policy makers need to do is disallow the spraying of glyphosate and other agrochemicals as a drying agent, as the EU has done, and 80% of our exposure to glyphosate would be eliminated from our diet altogether. We urge food manufacturers to join us in calling for better regulation of the food supply.”

