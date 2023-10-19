Abysmally Low Nutrients in Fast Food Test Results

Vitamin B3 Test Results

Moms Across America's Top Twenty Fast Food Brand Report on Minerals, Vitamin B, and Calories

Clearly, consistent consumption of food-like products such as fast food and school meals is a major contributing factor to chronic disease, mental illness, violence and the demise of our communities.” — Zen Honeycutt, Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moms Across America, a national, educational nonprofit, today announced the results of testing for levels of minerals, Vitamin B, and calories in 21 of the country’s top twenty fast food brands at a congressional hearing on the Impact of Toxic Agrochemical Use on School Lunches and Children’s Health in Washington, DC. All 21 brands were tested for mineral content. The top ten fast food brands were also tested for Vitamin B’s and calories.

The Fast Food Testing Program was conducted out of concern for the correlation between our food and America's skyrocketing mental and physical health crisis. One in five Americans have a mental illness, and 54% of our children have a chronic health issue. Numerous studies have linked the quality of our food, including toxins in the food supply and lack of nutrition, to mental and physical health issues.

Because eighty-five million Americans eat fast food every day, and fast food companies often supply a significant portion of the 30 million school meals served daily to our children, Moms Across America commissioned extensive testing on the country’s top twenty, highest grossing fast food brands, as listed by the QSR50, in addition to California’s In-N-Out Burger, which is ranked #33. Forty-two samples of 21 brands were tested for the most widely used herbicide in the world, glyphosate, 236 agrochemicals, 4 heavy metals, PFAS, phthalates, and mineral content. The top ten brands were additionally tested for 104 commonly used veterinary drugs and hormones, B Vitamins, and calories.

Moms Across America has recently released the test results of the top ten fast food restaurants for veterinary drugs and hormones and revealed the presence of harmful antibiotics in 40-60% of the samples tested and an aviary contraceptive in a Chick-fil-A sandwich. Further testing revealed glyphosate in 100% of the samples tested and 1-27 harmful pesticides in 76% of the brands tested. 100% of the samples also had trace to alarming levels of heavy metals, cadmium and lead. Heavy metal levels were between 74% and 1,158% higher than what the EPA allows in drinking water.

Today’s report discloses the mineral, Vitamin B, and calorie levels in the most popular fast food restaurants/ school lunch suppliers.

Minerals, Vitamin B, and calorie results summary:

● The mineral content of the fast food tested was clearly lower than needed to meet the recommended daily requirements of calcium, potassium, manganese, copper, zinc, and iron.

● For instance, copper is essential for brain function. Children with autism and violent behavior often have an imbalance of copper. At 1.40 ug (ppb) per gram of copper, as detected in Chick-fil-A nuggets, an adult would have to consume 642 grams, or almost 9 servings of chicken nuggets to receive the USDA-recommended daily allowance of 900 ug of copper per day.

● Signs of copper deficiency include fatigue, trouble concentrating, and poor mood.

● Zero amounts of Vitamin B9 and B12 were detected in any of the top ten fast food samples. Deficiencies in these vitamins can lead to fatigue, digestive issues, cardiac health, and nervous system disorders- i.e. erratic behavior.

● Abysmally low levels of Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6 were detected. Deficiencies in these vitamins can lead to fatigue, weakness, rashes, nausea, diarrhea, irritability, and depression.

● For an adult woman to meet the USDA recommended daily intake of 14 mg of Vitamin B3, she would need to consume 333 Chick fil-A chicken sandwiches. A man would need to eat 380 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to meet the RDI of 16 mg.

Moms Across America’s founding Executive Director, Zen Honeycutt, stated, “After reviewing the fast food and school lunch test results, it is clear that the consistent consumption of food-like products, such as fast food and school meals, is a major contributing factor to chronic disease, mental illness, violence, and the demise of our American communities. We are calling upon policymakers to do one of the most important things they can do for the future of our country- support a transition to regenerative organic farming for safer, nontoxic, nutrient-dense food.”

The full report on minerals, Vitamin B, and calories can be found here.

Commissioned by Moms Across America and its supporters, Children’s Health Defense and the Centner Academy, the Fast Food Testing Program tested two types of samples- three to four meals of each type- from each of 21 locations across the United States. Samples were shipped for testing to the Health Research Institute in their original packaging, untouched and frozen.

Moms Across America is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.