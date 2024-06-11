Introducing "Quintessential" from Barbados Award Winning Chef Trevon Stoute, A Revolutionary Collection of Chef Apparel
A new line for kitchen, restaurant and bar staff that blends style, functionality, and comfort
We’ve curated a culinary collection using premium fabrics, like luxurious Italian linen, sleek white leather, and collaborated with talented Barbadian designers to create a brand-new aesthetic”BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintessential by T. Stoute is proud to announce the launch of its premier line of food and beverage apparel, a collection that seamlessly blends style with function. Crafted from premium fabrics such as luxurious Italian linen and sleek white leather, and in collaboration with talented Barbadian designers, Quintessential brings a fresh aesthetic to the industry that celebrates the unique flair of the island.
— Chef T. Stoute, Founder, Quintessential
Throughout Trevon’s career, he has always introduced something into the mix that was daringly creative, flawlessly flavourful, and wrapped in passion. This unique flair and fervor make each dining experience unforgettable. This passion has inspired him to establish Quintessential, a classic collection of Food & Beverage apparel. The Quintessential line currently includes chef’s coats, mixologist jackets, servers’ shirts and aprons, and is currently offered online with worldwide shipping.
“Quintessential proves that fashion and function can comfortably coexist. It means the world to me that I’ve been able to design pieces that function like well-oiled machines in the kitchen while maintaining a superior level of elegance and style the moment you step out of the kitchen,” Stoute added. “Ultimately, I want our food & beverage teams to feel good about themselves. I want the heart and soul we put into our work to be reflected in the way we present ourselves while on the job.” Chef T. Stoute, Founder, Quintessential
Now locally renowned as arguably one of Barbados’ new generation of culinary luminaries, Trevon has captivated the palates of patrons at some of the island’s leading restaurants and luxury villas, including Sandy Lane Resort, The Cliff, and Pavao at Sweetfield Manor. Touring the globe as Barbados’ culinary ambassador, Trevon has amassed a selection of prestigious awards, including Barbados Chef of the Year, an award at Taste of the Caribbean, and the Hans Schenk Commemorative Award.
What began as one chef’s vision to transition smoothly and fashionably between kitchen and dining room has grown into a movement. Quintessential by T. Stoute is now at the forefront of revolutionizing food and beverage apparel, setting a new standard for the industry.
About Trevon Stoute:
Trevon Stoute, a culinary maestro from Barbados, has built a reputation for his daring creativity, flawless flavors, and passionate ventures in the culinary world. As the Managing Director and Private Chef of T.Stoute Inc. since 2012, he caters to luxury villas, boat charters, and jets, offering unforgettable gourmet experiences. His career includes roles as a Culinary Consultant for T.Stoute Inc., Executive Chef & F&B Manager at Sweetfield Manor Boutique Hotel, and Sous Chef at The Cliff Beach Club. Trevon's accomplishments are numerous, including winning the Centre Holidays Chef Tasting Challenge (2018), being named Barbados Professional Chef of the Year by NIFCA (2015), and earning the Gold Medal and Hans Schenk Commemorative Award from the CHTA (2015). He has been honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award by EMRG (2023) and the DC Embassy Chef Challenge Award (2022). Trevon's philosophy is to ensure every culinary endeavor is creative and flavorful, making each dining experience unique and unforgettable. His education includes an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts from Barbados Community College, and he has served notable clients like Sandy Lane Resort, The Cliff, and Pavao at Sweetfield Manor.
About Quintessential:
Quintessential is a classic Food & Beverage apparel collection designed by Trevon Stoute. Combining style and functionality, Quintessential offers high-quality apparel for culinary professionals. Trevon Stoute says, "Quintessential proves that fashion and function can coexist comfortably. Designing pieces that work seamlessly in the kitchen while maintaining elegance and style outside it means the world to me.”
Marilyn Remo
Tené Nicole Creative Agency
+1 201-638-2685
