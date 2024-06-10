EMU Civil Engineering Department Catches Attention with its Rise in ShanghaiRanking List

Viewed among the best world universities by international independent ranking organizations, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) once again comes to the forefront with its Civil Engineering Program in the 2023 “Global Ranking of Academic Subjects” list by China-based ShanghaiRanking.

Once again, EMU proved its academic achievements by being listed in the 151-200 band in the worldwide rankings in the field of “Civil Engineering” on the ShanghaiRanking’s “Global Ranking of Academic Subjects” list. Being the only university from the island of Cyprus appearing on the list in this field, EMU is also the second university from Turkey to appear on this list in terms of civil engineering field.

Speaking on the topic, the Dean of Engineering Faculty Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Özkaramanlı expressed that it is a huge source of pride to have EMU Faculty of Engineering listed within the 151-200 band in the civil engineering field of “Global Ranking of Academic Subjects” list by the prestigious ranking organized ShanghaiRanking. Saying that total of 300 distinguished universities worldwide are ranked on the relevant list, Prof. Dr. Özkaramanlı added that being the only university from Cyprus to appear on the list is also another source of happiness for EMU. Emphasizing that this significant achievement reflects the quality of the faculty, Prof. Dr. Özkaramanlı stated; “As the EMU Faculty of Engineering, we provide the highest quality engineering education in the region. Our departments, accredited by USA based ABET accreditation, offer education to our students at international standards with our distinguished faculty members. The success in the ShanghaiRanking is particularly the result of the very valuable work of our esteemed faculty members. I extend my gratitude to all our colleagues, especially our faculty members, who have contributed specifically to our department and generally to our faculty. As the EMU Faculty of Engineering, we will continue to work to maintain our success in this field and to further advance our achievements”.

As is known, EMU ranks 44th globally and first in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Cyprus overall in the “Global Ranking of Academic Subjects” by ShanghaiRanking in the field of ‘Hospitality and Tourism Management’. Furthermore, in the field of ‘Business Administration’, EMU is the only university in Cyprus to make it onto the ShanghaiRanking list, placing in the 401-500 band.

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was first published in June 2003 by the Center for World-Class Universities (CWCU), Graduate School of Education of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, and updated on an annual basis. Since 2009 the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) has been published and copyrighted by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. ShanghaiRanking Consultancy is a fully independent organization on higher education intelligence and not legally subordinated to any universities or government agencies. ARWU uses six objective indicators to rank world universities. More information regarding the independent ranking organization ShanghaiRanking can be accessed at http://www.shanghairanking.com/ website.