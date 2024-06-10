General election 2024: What’s in the Labour manifesto?

The Labour manifesto launch is a chance for the party to set out how they would govern if they win the election on July 4 after 14 years out of power.

In this general election webinar, the Institute for Government will give you an expert briefing on what is in the manifesto and ask: What are the key commitments made in the manifesto, how much of a break is it from the last five years, and how plausible are the commitments made?

The webinar will be hosted by Emma Norris, Deputy Director, Institute for Government.

