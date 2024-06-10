General election 2024: What’s in the Conservative manifesto?

Manifesto launches are a significant moment in any general election campaign, and Tuesday’s publication of the Conservative manifesto is a big opportunity for Rishi Sunak’s party to set out its vision for government if it wins the general election on 4 July.

So what are the flagship policies? Do the tax and spending numbers add up? How plausible and credible are the manifesto’s plans? And, after 14 years of power, how much of a break is this manifesto from previous Conservative policies and priorities?

In this general election 2024 webinar, the Institute for Government will give you an essential expert briefing on what is in the Conservative manifesto – and what it would mean for government.

Panelists will include:

Nick Davies , Programme Director at the Institute for Government

, Programme Director at the Institute for Government Emma Norris , Deputy Director at the Institute for Government

, Deputy Director at the Institute for Government Giles Wilkes , Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government

, Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government Dr Hannah White, Director and CEO of the Institute for Government (chair)

