BriBooks Announces National Young Authors’ Fair: Malaysia's Largest Student Book Writing Competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- BriBooks, the world’s leading book writing and publishing platform for school students, proudly announces the launch of the National Young Authors’ Fair in Malaysia. This highly anticipated, invite-only event will see participation from some of Malaysia’s top schools, empowering their students to write and publish their own books. With over 600,000 users from 26+ countries, BriBooks continues to foster creativity and literacy among young writers globally.
The National Young Authors’ Fair is poised to become Malaysia's largest book writing competition, offering a transformative platform for young authors to showcase their talents. Participants will have the unique opportunity to write and publish their own books, gaining invaluable experience in the world of literature. The competition promises to be a life-changing experience, with students standing a chance to win certificates and prestigious awards.
In addition to national recognition, some of the finest works from the competition will receive international exposure. Select books will be featured at renowned global book festivals, including the Brooklyn Book Festival in New York, as well as prominent literary events in London, New York, and New Delhi. This exceptional opportunity will place young Malaysian authors on the world stage, celebrating their creativity and hard work.
“We are incredibly excited to bring the National Young Authors’ Fair to Malaysia,” said Rahul Ranjan, Co-Founder & CBO at BriBooks. “This event underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of writers and providing them with the tools and platforms to share their stories with the world. We look forward to witnessing the incredible talent that will emerge from this competition.”
The National Young Authors’ Fair is an invite-only event for top schools across Malaysia. Schools interested in participating can write to schools@bribooks.com for queries or to apply for an invitation. This exclusive competition emphasises creativity, education, and international recognition, inspiring and elevating the literary ambitions of Malaysia’s youth.
About BriBooks
BriBooks is the world’s largest book writing and publishing platform designed for school students, with over 600,000 users from 26+ countries. Dedicated to fostering creativity and literacy, BriBooks provides young writers with the tools and support needed to write, publish, and share their stories with a global audience.
BriBooks
anchal@bribooks.com
