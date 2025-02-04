National Young Authors’ Fair (NYAF) Launches in Canada This February 2025

NYAF Canada 2025: Empowering young authors aged 8–16 to write, publish & showcase their stories globally. Join the movement!

CANADA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Young Authors’ Fair (NYAF), the world’s largest book-writing competition for school students, is set to inspire young Canadian authors in its 2025 edition. Following its tremendous success in the USA, UK, India, the Middle East, and beyond, NYAF is bringing its transformative platform to Canada, empowering students to turn their creativity into published works and gain national recognition.Part of a global movement that has ignited the imaginations of over 1 million young authors worldwide, NYAF Canada 2025 will provide students aged 8–16 with the opportunity to write, publish, and showcase their stories.In an exciting development, top young authors from the competition will have their books featured at prominent children’s literature festivals across the globe, including events in the USA, UK, and Singapore. This unique opportunity allows Canadian students to share their stories on an international stage, inspiring the next generation of literary talent.Organized by BriBooks, the NYAF Canada 2025 edition will focus on a wide range of themes, from socially relevant topics like climate change and equality to personal narratives about friendship, technology, and adventure. The competition is open to top schools across Canada.Ami Dror, Founder & President of BriBooks, shared his excitement: “NYAF has grown into a global celebration of young voices, and we’re proud to bring the 2025 edition to Canada. Canadian students have incredible stories to share, and NYAF will provide them with the platform to showcase their creativity to the world.”As the countdown to NYAF Canada 2025 begins, the excitement among students, educators, and parents is building. More than just a competition, NYAF is a nationwide movement that celebrates young authors, fosters creativity, and empowers students to become published writers.About NYAF:The National Young Authors’ Fair (NYAF) is the world’s largest book-writing competition for school students, inspiring over 1 million young authors across 26+ nationalities. Organized by BriBooks, NYAF empowers students to write, publish, and share their stories on a global stage.For more information, visit: https://www.yaf.bribooks.com/events/Canada-NYAF-2025

