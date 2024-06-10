Say no to child marriage in India

Poonam Kashyap is a UN Volunteer with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in India. She is based in Maharashtra, where she uses communication channels like radio broadcasts, social media, and open dialogues to educate people on the harmful practice of child marriage.

A retired Indian Army Officer with over a decade of military service, Poonam joined UNICEF in 2022 as a Child Protection Officer. She spreads the word about the negative impact of child marriage on everyone — the child plus society at large.

"I am involved in joint outreach initiatives undertaken by the Government, UNICEF, and NGOs to educate local communities on their role in tackling child marriage. We conduct awareness sessions. We also have open dialogue to change mindsets. We enhance community awareness to end child marriage and create a shielding environment for children," says Poonam.

She leads workshops and educational campaigns with students, parents, and guardians. This awareness-raising increases the understanding of child marriage and its consequences.

Poonam tries to instill a sense of accountability within community members so they start questioning and thus helping to put an end to child marriage.

By equipping communities with knowledge and resources, we foster a generation of leaders committed to breaking the cycle of child marriage. This practice deprives children, especially girls, of their right to education, health, and a fulfilling childhood." Poonam Kashyap, UN Volunteer Child Protection Officer, UNICEF India.

Poonam Kashyap (seventh from right) UN Volunteer Child Protection Officer in Zila Parishad District Schools raises awareness of child marriage in Maharashtra. ©UNICEF India.

UNICEF works on multi-pronged approaches to end child marriage in Maharashtra. This is one of the five states in India that has over half of girls married in childhood.

Child protection is critical and urgent. Poonam plays a pivotal role in numerous initiatives of UNICEF. These include livelihoods-based skill development for 30 girls, gender transformative activities for students and parents for ending child marriage, and social behavior change. Her dedication to volunteerism significantly contributes to our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of children." Alpa Vora, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF in Maharashtra, India.

In January 2024, Poonam transitioned to a new role in UNICEF. She is a Social and Behaviour Change Communications Officer now.

Poonam reflects on her previous military service and her current role as a volunteer. "Volunteering is a calling! I am on a mission for community service where I contribute my skills and experience to finding solutions for the issues affecting society.”