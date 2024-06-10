Submit Release
Catholic Migration Services To Honor Davis Wright Tremaine for Pro Bono Impact

JUNE 10, 2024 – Catholic Migration Services, a nonprofit that provides pro bono legal services to low-income residents throughout New York City , announced it will honor Davis Wright Tremaine LLP at its upcoming annual Impact Reception for helping the agency advance its mission-critical work.

Davis Wright has supported Catholic Migration Services over the past year in multiple ways, including hosting legal clinics where volunteers screened newly arrived immigrants to assess their eligibility for asylum, temporary protected status, and work authorization, and assisted community members with their citizenship applications. The clinics were held in partnership with seven Davis Wright clients.

"Catholic Migration Services provides crucial support to vulnerable and underrepresented communities, offering them hope, access to justice, and the chance to make invaluable contributions to our country," said Kaitlyn Fallon, pro bono corporate partnerships attorney at Davis Wright. "We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to help advance their mission-critical work, and being able to do that with our in-house counterparts makes this recognition all the more special."

The Impact Reception will be held Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at The Malt House in Lower Manhattan. Also being honored this year is Virginia & Ambinder.

About Davis Wright Tremaine
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com.

About Catholic Migration Services
Catholic Migration Services, a not-for-profit legal services provider affiliated with Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens, has been providing quality legal services to low-income individuals in New York City in the areas of immigration, housing, and employment laws. For more information, please visit www.catholicmigration.org. @CMSBQ.

 

