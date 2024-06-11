Dongfeng Algeria Head Office Opened, Making New Progress in Opening up the African Market

Dongfeng Algeria Head Office

ALGIERS, ALGERIA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 20th, Ma Lei, Managing Director of Dongfeng Motor Corporation International Business Department and China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., and Omar, general manager of Cevitale Group, attended the opening ceremony of Dongfeng Algeria Head Office, which marked the new stage of cooperation between Dongfeng and Cevitale Group of Algeria. In this campaign, Dongfeng Motor highlighted a variety of star products, attracting many local people and media to visit and consult. Hennop, a user from Africa, left a message under the Dongfeng social media account: "I have used Dongfeng products in Africa for more than 15 years. Dongfeng products have excellent configuration and experience, and Dongfeng Motor is trustworthy!"

At the event site, Dongfeng passenger vehicle SHINE and Dongfeng commercial vehicle KX gained a lot of attention from the guests. SHINE is fashionable in appearance, has the only 13-inch super-large central control in its class, and is equipped with 1.5T Mach power + Gertrak DCT gold power combination. The maximum power is 145kW, the maximum torque is 300N·m, the power output is smooth and powerful, and the shifting is soft. The commercial vehicle DONGFENG KX matches the Dongfeng Cummins Z14 engine, with a maximum power of 560 HP and a maximum torque of 2640 N·m. It has powerful power and intelligent configuration and comes standard with safety-assisted driving systems such as lane departure warning, front collision warning and lane keeping, which brings users an unprecedented efficient transportation experience. At present, CEVITAL Group has introduced many models of Dongfeng passenger vehicles, heavy trucks, light trucks, and pickups in Algeria, and plans to further introduce high-end electric vehicles such as VOYAH and MHERO in the future.

The opening of Dongfeng Algeria Head Office is not only the embodiment of Dongfeng internationalization strategy, but also the actual action of Dongfeng Motor to actively respond to the "Belt and Road Initiative". In the future, Dongfeng Motor will continue to strengthen its cooperation with global partners, promote more high-quality and high-performance automobile products to the world stage, and bring consumers a better travel experience.