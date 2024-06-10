New NBAA, Clay Lacy Collaboration Welcomes Company’s Managed Aircraft Customers

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, June 10, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and Clay Lacy Aviation today announced a new pilot program that will make a host of association services accessible to the firm’s managed aircraft clients, optimizing the benefits of business aviation to this important, diverse industry segment.

Under the collaboration, Clay Lacy Aviation will create NBAA operating memberships for its managed aircraft customers, providing eligibility for a variety of key benefits, including access to the association’s premier events, networking opportunities, professional development programs, webinars, discounts, information resources and volunteer opportunities through NBAA’s various committees and professional groups.

“NBAA thanks Clay Lacy for partnering with us on this exciting initiative, and we are pleased to welcome its clients aboard for our shared mission of fostering business aviation and supporting all entrepreneurs and companies using aircraft for a business purpose,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

“NBAA has a tremendous responsibility to the business aviation industry, and we are constantly collaborating with them,” said Joe Barber, chief commercial officer for Clay Lacy Aviation. “Our flight departments, professionals and aircraft owners gain from advocacy, professional development and an incredibly robust and authoritative resource hub. In the business of business aviation, NBAA plays a critical role in achieving our goals, and fostering a culture of learning and continuous improvement.”

Barber added that the new collaboration builds upon the involvement Clay Lacy representatives already have with the association, including membership on NBAA’s Business Aviation Management Committee, Safety Committee, Schedulers & Dispatchers Committee and Young Professionals Council.

Clay Lacy encourages other NBAA-member fleet operators to support the association through this program, and deepening their own costumers’ engagement in business aviation.

