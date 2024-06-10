OLOID Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification Under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program
OLOID Workflows interfaces with LenelS2’s OnGuard access control security systemSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OLOID today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). The OLOID Workflows product interfaces with the LenelS2™ OnGuard® access control system and offers a no-code/low-code rule engine that provides businesses with a streamlined method to create and manage complex security integrations.
“OLOID has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. With its no-code/low-code rule engine, OLOID seamlessly bridges LenelS2 with HR, IT, and other security systems,” said John Marchioli, OAAP product management, LenelS2. “We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program.”
“With the interface to the OnGuard access control system, we have expanded our reach and are able to address the needs of a larger number of organizations,” states Madhu Madhusudhanan, CTO and co-founder of OLOID. “OLOID Workflows was driven by a vision to empower organizations to harness the full potential of their existing cyber and physical security systems by making them work in unison. OLOID goes beyond access and security management by automating everyday tasks and processes.”
About OLOID
OLOID is a leading provider of physical identity and access technology committed to enabling converged cyber and physical security for the modern workplace. Dedicated to ensuring secure and privacy-forward authentication, OLOID’s objective is to establish a framework that connects and manages workplace security by integrating with HR, IT, and various records systems, unifying cyber and physical identities across the organization.
Abhishek Naidu
OLOID INC.
+1 8107713621
pr@oloid.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn