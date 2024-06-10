Rosemark to Attend the Visiting Angels Annual Conference

Visiting Angels agencies depend on Rosemark to help manage workflows and schedule client care Rosemark will be exhibiting at the 2024 Visiting Angels Annual Conference Rosemark helps home care agencies become compliant with Medicaid’s EVV requirements, easily bill the Veterans Administration, or streamline the operations of a private-pay agency.

Members of Rosemark’s Marketing and Product teams will meet with home care agencies in Denver, Colorado.

UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rosemark team will be attending and exhibiting at the 2024 Visiting Angels Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado June 17-20. Members of Rosemark’s Marketing and Product teams will be on-site to showcase the leading home care operations management software in the marketplace.

“While there are several home care software vendors that provide operations functionality, Rosemark is the leading software partner when it comes to operations management,” explained Product Owner Robin Tuck.

With 30 years of experience in the home care industry, Rosemark has been around long enough to know what makes customers happy. In addition to consistently meeting new industry standards and requirements as well as the mandates of the 21st Century Cures Act, the staff at Rosemark is passionate about home care, helping agencies thrive, and providing first-class support to help their customers run and sustain successful businesses.

In addition to an informative blog, educational resources, and on-going training, when surveyed, current Visiting Angels customers provided the following responses as to what they love most about Rosemark:

• Rosemark provides easy-to-use software with advanced scheduling features

• One-on-one training for staff

• Reports that help agencies leverage their data and stay on top of their key performance indicators (KPIs)

• Easy to onboard new caregivers with the Rosemark Caregiver App

• The partnership and support provided by the Rosemark team

• Integration with QuickBooks for easy, time-saving billing process

“Rosemark has always prided itself on being a true partner to our home care agencies,” Tuck continued. “The level of service and care we provide to our customers, our security, reliability, and customizable platform are what set us apart from our competitors.”

Tuck further explained that there are many software companies on the market that force customers to use their software for things they prefer to keep separated, such as third-party software companies like QuickBooks, PayChex, or ADP.

“We want our agencies to be able to use tools like QuickBooks that they’re comfortable with and have already invested time and resources into learning,” Tuck explained.

“We’ve seen issues recently with other software companies that boast an all-in-one solution,” she continued. “When those customers got locked out of their scheduling software, they were also not able to send out invoices or process payments, which was a nightmare.

“Our overarching goal is to ensure our software is simple, reliable, and customizable,” Tuck concluded.

For more information about the Rosemark System and how it can help home care agencies make their operations and workflows more manageable, call (734) 436-2631 or visit https://rosemarksystem.com/contact/.