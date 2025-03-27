Rosemark Launches Medicaid Integration for Michigan Home Care Agencies

Rosemark System home care software is your partner in PeopleCare. Now integrated for Michigan Medicaid, Rosemark has been leading the home care management software industry for more than 37 years with industry-leading customer care and customizable home care software. Home care agency workers using the Rosemark Facilities Management tools to schedule their caregiver schedules at a nursing home

Michigan Medicaid now requires home care agencies to submit EVV for Medicaid reimbursements.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosemark recently launched its Medicaid integration with Michigan’s Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) aggregator, HHAeXchange, allowing home care agencies the opportunity to choose which management software they wish to use for daily operations.

Since the implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act in 2016, states have been adjusting their rules and regulations regarding Medicaid reporting from and reimbursements to home care agencies. Rosemark is honored to be a part of the process of helping home care agencies navigate the unique challenges this presents in each state.

Michigan home care agencies can rest assured that with Rosemark they have a secure, reliable, and customizable scheduling software option to collect their EVV events.

Compliance with these new EVV regulations can potentially cause concerns for agencies that have always used manual processes like paper timesheets for their operations. Rosemark offers a new opportunity for those agencies to update their processes, increase productivity, and stay compliant with the state of Michigan.

Creating more efficient workflows for daily operations has been at the forefront of Rosemark’s technology since its inception in 1988.

With a user-friendly caregiver app, customizable scheduling software, and high-touch, personal care provided by its Customer Success Team, the Rosemark System leads the way in home care management software.

“Home care agencies have more than enough challenges these days,” according to Rosemark’s Product Owner, Robin Tuck. “Our goal is to alleviate some of those struggles by giving office staff and caregivers better tools that make their jobs easier.”

“We created one of the first caregiver apps in the industry,” Tuck explained, “and we continue to update and enhance our technology year after year.

“Rosemark provides our customers with helpful tools like in-app shift offers, navigation options so caregivers can choose their preferred mapping app, and things like offline mode that allow care staff to clock in and out if they’re in very rural areas with no data coverage,” Tuck concluded.

For more information on Rosemark’s integration in Michigan and how it can help home care agencies become compliant with Michigan’s Medicaid EVV requirements, call (734) 436-2631 or visit https://rosemarksystem.com/contact/.

