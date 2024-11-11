Rosemark and CareCrown are Partnering to Help Home Care Agencies

Rosemark’s new rewards partner, CareCrown allows home care agencies to reward and retain current staff and recruit new caregivers. Rosemark helps home care agencies become compliant with Medicaid’s EVV requirements, easily bill the Veterans Administration, or streamline the operations of a private-pay agency. Rosemark has been leading the home care industry for more than 35 years with industry-leading customer care and customizable caregiver management software.

MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Rosemark continues to provide the most secure, reliable, and customizable home care operations solution for agencies in North America, the 35-year-old software company has entered into a strategic partnership with CareCrown, an organization focused on helping home care agencies attract and retain caregivers.

“This partnership will provide our customers with an important tool to help them recognize and reward their employees,” explained Rosemark’s Product Owner and Senior Project Manager, Robin Tuck.

“Our customers have been asking us what they can do to help attract new caregivers and retain the staff they currently have in this competitive industry,” Tuck continued. “We wanted to partner with a company whose structure, goals, and customer-centric model reflected our own, and we found that with CareCrown.”

After months of conversations, demos, and brainstorming, Rosemark selected CareCrown as their preferred partner for this vital piece of caregiver management.

"We built CareCrown to help solve the biggest challenge in homecare: recruiting and retaining caregivers,” explained Zach Goldstein, Founder of and Product Developer at CareCrown. “Many caregivers say they don't have the support or recognition that they need.

“CareCrown solves this by enabling caregivers to earn points that convert to cash bonuses for actions like clocking in on time, completing training, or getting positive client feedback. Now, caregivers can be recognized and rewarded for their achievements, leading to higher engagement, job satisfaction, and loyalty,” said Goldstein.

Goldstein went on to explain that their current clients are enjoying higher retention rates, fewer callouts, and a more punctual care team that results in consistent care and happier clients.

One of the most important reasons Rosemark chose to partner with CareCrown is its history in the home care space. One of the co-founders and current Chief Customer Officer, Elizabeth Moss, established a home care agency in 1997, so she has firsthand experience in the industry.

"In 2016, after the overtime exemption law changed in our industry, I realized I needed to double my caregiver workforce at Caregivers by WholeCare to continue serving the same number of clients,” Moss explained.

“Caregivers were now working for multiple companies to support their families, and I was determined to create a solution that would foster accountability and retention,” she continued.

It was through this experience that Moss was inspired with the idea for CareCrown.

“By allowing caregivers to earn more based on their individual performance — such as punctuality, completing training, positive client feedback, and picking up extra shifts — we are improving both caregiver and client satisfaction,” Moss concluded.

Home care agencies using CareCrown have seen impressive improvements in staff performance and retention. Their customers have noted the following benefits (averaged results):

• 41% reduction in caregiver turnover

• 34% improvement in on-time clock-ins in the first 60 days

• 25% fewer callouts

• 21% reduction in hours lost due to call-outs

Rosemark customers can expect to see this partnership evolve progressively over the next few months, with an integration slated for Spring of 2025.

To learn how Rosemark helps home care agencies with efficient workflow creation, compliance, and EVV requirements, call (734) 436-2631 or visit https://rosemarksystem.com/contact/. For more information on CareCrown, visit https://carecrownapp.com/.

Meet CareCrown - The rewards and recognition app for caregivers

Legal Disclaimer:

