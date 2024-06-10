Severe Dry Eye Market Report 2032: Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA, Pipeline Therapies, Epidemiology

Severe Dry Eye Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Severe Dry Eye Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Severe Dry Eye, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Severe Dry Eye market trends in the United States.

Key Takeaways from the Severe Dry Eye Market Report

• June 2024:- Telios Pharma Inc.- A Phase 2b, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-masked Vehicle-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of TL-925 Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.1% in Subjects With Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Disease.

• June 2024:- Amgen- A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Dazodalibep in Participants With Sjögren's Syndrome With Moderate-to-Severe Symptom State (HZNP-DAZ-303).

• June 2024:- Resolve Therapeutics- A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group Study to Assess the Impact of Intravenous RSLV-132 in Participants With Primary Sjögren's Syndrome (pSS) With Moderate to Severe Symptom Burden

• The increase in Severe Dry Eye Market Size is a direct consequence of the increasing patient population and anticipated launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the Severe Dry Eye Market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

• The leading Severe Dry Eye Companies working in the market include Invirsa Inc., AJU Pharm Co. Ltd, Amgen, Resolve Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising Severe Dry Eye Therapies such as INV-102, TL-925, Dazodalibep, RSLV-132, and others.

Severe Dry Eye Overview

Severe Dry Eye, also known as severe dry eye disease (DED), is a chronic condition where the eyes do not produce enough tears, or the tears evaporate too quickly, leading to insufficient lubrication and moisture on the eye's surface. This can cause significant discomfort, irritation, and inflammation. Symptoms of severe dry eye include persistent dryness, a gritty or sandy sensation, burning or stinging, redness, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and a feeling of having something in the eye. In more extreme cases, severe dry eye can result in damage to the corneal surface, impaired vision, and increased risk of eye infections.

Severe Dry Eye Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Severe Dry Eye offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

Severe Dry Eye Drugs Market

Severe Dry Eye Treatment Market Landscape

Severe Dry Eye Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Severe Dry Eye market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Severe Dry Eye therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Severe Dry Eye drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Severe Dry Eye market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Severe Dry Eye Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Severe Dry Eye report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Severe Dry Eye.

Major Severe Dry Eye Companies

Invirsa Inc., AJU Pharm Co. Ltd, Amgen, Resolve Therapeutics, and others.

Scope of the Severe Dry Eye Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Severe Dry Eye Companies- Invirsa Inc., AJU Pharm Co. Ltd, Amgen, Resolve Therapeutics, and others.

• Severe Dry Eye Therapies- INV-102, TL-925, Dazodalibep, RSLV-132, and others.

• Severe Dry Eye Market Dynamics: Severe Dry Eye Market Drivers and Barriers

• Severe Dry Eye Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

