Severe Asthma Market Report 2034: Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA, Pipeline Therapies, Epidemiology

Severe Asthma Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s report titled “Severe Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” comprehensively analyzes Severe Asthma. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of historical and projected epidemiological data, covering Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Asthma, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Asthma, and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Severe Asthma.

Explore the intricate details of the Severe Asthma Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Severe Asthma Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Severe Asthma Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Severe Asthma Market Report

• June 2024:- Upstream Bio Inc.- The purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of verekitug (UPB-101) in participants with severe asthma. The study will evaluate the incidence of asthma exacerbations, other pharmacodynamic (PD) parameters such as lung function and asthma control, and the safety and tolerability of verekitug (UPB-101) compared to placebo.

• June 2024:- AstraZeneca- A Phase 2a Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of AZD4604 Twice Daily for Twelve Weeks in Adult Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Asthma Uncontrolled on Medium-High Dose ICS-LABA. This is a Phase 2a, multicentre, randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and PK of AZD4604 administered BID using a dry-powder inhaler at one dose level over a 12-week Treatment period in adult participants with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.

• The Severe Asthma market size was valued approximately USD 19 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of X% during the study period (2020-2034)

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma in the 7MM were found to be around 43 million cases in adults and about 11 million cases in the pediatric population in the year 2023. These cases are expected to rise significantly by 2034.

• The United States accounted for around 26 million diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma (including both pediatric and adult population), in 2023.

• In 2023, the aggregate number of reported diagnosed prevalent cases of Severe Asthma across the 7MM amounted to 5.1 million cases, representing approximately 9% of the total diagnosed asthma cases. Projections indicate a substantial increase in these cases by the year 2034.

• The leading Severe Asthma Companies such as Upstream Bio Inc., Oneness Biotech Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Nantes University Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation, Incyte Corporation, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Areteia Therapeutics, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, EMS, Advagene Biopharma Co., Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, and others

• Promising Severe Asthma Therapies such as Verekitug (UPB-101), FB704A, TQC2731 injection, Benralizumab Prefilled Syringe, Nebulized budesonide, povorcitinib, CM326, CM310, Benralizumab, 610, Rocatinlimab, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, Amlitelimab, GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Mepolizumab, Flamboyant 200/12, AD17002, TEV-56248, FB825, and others.

Delve deep into the Severe Asthma Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Severe Asthma Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Severe Asthma Epidemiology Insights

Severe Asthma Overview

Asthma is the most common chronic respiratory disease all over the globe. It affects the airways in the lungs, which become inflamed and narrowed due to various triggers, making it harder for air to flow out. A complex activity between airway inflammation and remodeling results in airway hyper-responsiveness (AHR), leading to variable and excessive airway contraction.

Severe Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation:

• Total Prevalence of Severe Asthma

• Prevalent Cases of Severe Asthma by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Severe Asthma

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Severe Asthma

Severe Asthma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Severe Asthma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Severe Asthma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share. The report also covers the Severe Asthma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Severe Asthma Therapies and Key Companies

• Verekitug (UPB-101): Upstream Bio Inc.

• FB704A: Oneness Biotech Co.

• TQC2731 injection: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

• Benralizumab Prefilled Syringe: Nantes University Hospital

• Nebulized budesonide: Hamad Medical Corporation

Severe Asthma Market Strengths

• Robust pipeline for severe asthma with potential medicines targeting a variety of different and more effective pathogenic mechanisms in asthma.

Severe Asthma Market Opportunities

• To evaluate new candidate pharmacological interventions for severe asthma management in pediatric patient pool for which not many therapies are approved.

Scope of the Severe Asthma Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Severe Asthma Companies: Upstream Bio Inc., Oneness Biotech Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Nantes University Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation, Incyte Corporation, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Areteia Therapeutics, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, EMS, Advagene Biopharma Co., Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, and others

• Severe Asthma Therapies: Verekitug (UPB-101), FB704A, TQC2731 injection, Benralizumab Prefilled Syringe, Nebulized budesonide, povorcitinib, CM326, CM310, Benralizumab, 610, Rocatinlimab, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, Amlitelimab, GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Mepolizumab, Flamboyant 200/12, AD17002, TEV-56248, FB825, and others

• Severe Asthma Market Dynamics: Severe Asthma market drivers and Severe Asthma market barriers

Gain a strategic edge in the Severe Asthma Market: explore comprehensive drug insights, treatment updates, and epidemiological forecasts in our in-depth Severe Asthma Market Forecast. Click here to lead in advancements @ Severe Asthma Clinical Trials Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Severe Asthma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Severe Asthma

3. SWOT analysis of Severe Asthma

4. Severe Asthma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Severe Asthma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Severe Asthma Disease Background and Overview

7. Severe Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Severe Asthma

9. Severe Asthma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Severe Asthma Unmet Needs

11. Severe Asthma Emerging Therapies

12. Severe Asthma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Severe Asthma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Severe Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Severe Asthma Market Drivers

16. Severe Asthma Market Barriers

17. Severe Asthma Appendix

18. Severe Asthma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.