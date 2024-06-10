Maverick Payments Integrates to Visa Acceptance Platform with a Q3 live date

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting to Visa Acceptance Platform, Maverick Payments will offer Direct Transaction Routing to VisaNet and Additional Visa Services enabling direct payment processing through Visa’s inclusive ecosystem

Maverick Payments, a full-service payment provider with an award winning, tech-forward payments dashboard built for sales enablement platforms, announced today it is working with Visa to offer direct acquiring rails on the Visa Acceptance Platform, an open, network-agnostic ecosystem offering modular payments services.

Through Maverick Payments’ collaboration with Visa, Maverick resellers and merchants will gain access to a direct connection to VisaNet along with an extensive suite of valuable solutions available via the Visa Acceptance Platform, including network tokens, 3D secure, advanced fraud prevention, machine learning acceptance enhancements, Account Updater, and push to card. Additionally, Maverick resellers and merchants will be inheriting the Cybersource catalog, including a vast number of shopping cart solutions and third-party integrations. This payments stack drives one ultimate value proposition--- increasing authorization rates while reducing fraud and friction to increase merchants’ profits.

Maverick’s certification to VisaNet through the Visa Acceptance Platform offers direct payment processing for merchants, ISOs, and ISVs through Maverick’s proprietary payment gateway and dashboard. By leveraging the new Visa Platform Connect integration, Maverick and its partners will have increased control over the front-end authorization flow in addition to access to Visa Acceptance integrated partners and value-added services.

Maverick COO, Ben Griefer, commented, “this direct connection to VisaNet through Visa Acceptance Solutions provides substantial technological advantages to our customers via various benefits from enhanced token management, fraud prevention, and overall acceptance optimization – the result will drive profitability for our merchants through our vast distribution network of ISO and ISV resellers while directly leveraging Visa’s secure and scalable infrastructure. It is simply a win-win situation for all users in the payments ecosystem.”

The Maverick Dashboard provides sales organizations and enablement platforms, such as ISOs and ISVs, a turn-key system expediting the go-to market timeline to just a matter of days with minimal development work.

This integration enables platforms with the ability to monetize payments in a scalable, white-labeled environment. Connecting to the Visa Acceptance Platform offers Maverick partners immediate access to the full suite of Visa Acceptance Solutions’ offerings while giving Maverick a competitive advantage of transacting directly to Visa without the need of a third-party payment processor. Further, Maverick offers cutting-edge payment products and services while leveraging thousands of existing integrations to shopping carts and various third-party systems while maintaining control of the user experience.

About Maverick Payments

Maverick Payments is a full-service payment provider with industry-leading technology designed for sales enablement platforms looking to monetize payments.

By reselling the Maverick dashboard, partners benefit from a white-labeled payments stack, expedited time to market while minimizing risks and costs, while building their brand and controlling the experience. The Maverick stack includes card & ACH processing, a proprietary gateway, fraud & chargeback tools, analytics, and other value-add services.

Maverick’s inclusive platform offers an environment for sales organizations, such as ISVs, developers, ISOs, and agents looking to generate payments revenue in a scalable method with no investment or risk burden. The Maverick dashboard is an end-to-end system with a complete API, digital onboarding, portfolio management, sub-reseller and user management, support ticketing, and so much more – a reseller’s turnkey platform to monetize payments while leveraging Maverick’s infrastructure.

Maverick is a privately held, family owned and operated company, providing customers a bespoke, white-glove experience focused around nimble, hands-on support.

For more information, visit maverickpayments.com