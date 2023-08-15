Maverick Payments Makes the Inc. 5000 Third Consecutive Year at No. 206 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2712%

CALABASAS , CA, UNITED STATES , August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Maverick Bankcard, Inc, doing business as Maverick Payments, ranks No. 206 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia.

“Maverick is honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row--- and to have moved up 98 places among such extraordinary company. Success is never to be taken lightly, or for granted. Our team has surpassed their own expectations of achievement, continuing to set the standard for excellence within the payments and fintech space.” said Ben Griefer, Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Griefer was honored earlier this year as a member of the Electronic Transaction Association’s 40 under 40 Distinguished Payments Professionals Class of 2023.

Alan Griefer, Chief Executive Officer added, “The dedication of our team continues to place Maverick as a leader within the fintech and payments industry. We have differentiated ourselves within the market---providing the best in leading-edge business management tech, white-glove support, relationship management, and data-driven results for our merchants and reseller partners.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Maverick Payments is an industry-leading full-service payment processor. With all operations handled in-house, merchants and resellers are guaranteed white-glove support supplemented by Maverick’s proprietary and unmatched technology stack. A user experience inclusive of digital onboarding, payment gateway/ACH platform, API capabilities, unlimited sub-user management, advanced reporting and analytics, white label options, and additional tools to optimize business operations.

Maverick’s white-label platform for resellers looking to monetize payments by offering digital payment processing to their merchant base has allowed Maverick to scale with the vast distribution of thousands of resellers leveraging Maverick’s back-end platform to quickly go to market. Embedded finance and payments are extremely valuable in today’s fintech market and Maverick’s white-label system simplifies the process for resellers such as ISOs and ISVs to quickly go to market with no investment into technology or infrastructure without financial or compliance risk burden.

Headquartered in Calabasas, Maverick is privately held, family-owned, and operated with more than fifty years of combined industry expertise. Maverick Payments offers lucrative partnership and reseller opportunities to ISOs, VARs, ISVs, and Agents.

In 2023 Maverick was named the Electronic Transactions Association’s ISO of the Year, one of the highest honors within the payments industry.

For more information: maverickpayments.com

Media CONTACT:

Jessica Reinhardt, Creative Director, Maverick

818.312.8750 marketing@maverickhq.com



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.