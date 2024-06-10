Seasonal Influenza Market Report 2032: Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA, Pipeline Therapies, Epidemiology

Seasonal Influenza Market

Seasonal Influenza Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Seasonal Influenza Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2032’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Seasonal Influenza, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Seasonal Influenza market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Seasonal Influenza Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Seasonal Influenza Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Seasonal Influenza Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Seasonal Influenza Market Report

• May 2024:- ModernaTX Inc.- A Phase 3, Randomized, Stratified, Observer-Blind, Active-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Immunogenicity, Reactogenicity and Safety of mRNA-1010 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine in Adults 18 Years and Older. This study includes 3 parts: Parts A, B, and C. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of mRNA-1010 seasonal influenza vaccine in adults.

• May 2024:- Sinovac Biotech Co., Ltd.- A phase III clinical trial of the study of quadrivalent influenza vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech will be conducted in Chinese children aged 6 to 35 months. The trial is an randomized, double-blind and active controlled study. The objective of this study is to evaluate the Immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine.

• May 2024:- GlaxoSmithKline- The purpose of this study is to assess the safety and immune response of GlaxoSmithKlines (GSK) messenger RNA (mRNA)-based multivalent vaccine (GSK4382276A) candidate against influenza, administered in healthy younger adults (YA) and older adults (OA).

• The estimated total medical visits related to seasonal influenza in the 7MM were 11,235,325 in 2021.

• The highest total medical visits related to Seasonal Influenza were accounted by the US in 2021 (4,314,281 cases), which are expected to show a rise in the future.

• In the EU-5, in 2021, Italy had the highest medical visits related to seasonal influenza with 2,937,446 cases, followed by France with 1,977,533 cases in the same year. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest medical visits of seasonal influenza as 228,686 cases in 2021.

• The leading Seasonal Influenza Companies such as SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc., Emergo Therapeutics, Inc., AlloVir, Cocrystal Pharma, Poolbeg Pharma, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Viriom, Inc., NanoViricides, Evrys Bio, ETHRIS, Kino Pharma, and others.

• Promising Seasona Influenza Therapies such as SAB-176, Norketotifen, ALVR106, CC-42344, POLB 001, LAGEVRIO, AV5124, FluCide (Injectable), FluCide (Oral), Research Program: Sirtuin Targeted Therapeutics for Respiratory Viral Infections, ETH 47, Research Program: Anti-RNA Virus Therapeutics, and others.

Delve deep into the Seasonal Influenza Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Seasonal Influenza Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Seasonal Influenza Epidemiology Insights

Seasonal Influenza Overview

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world. Most people recover from fever and other symptoms within a week without requiring medical attention. However, influenza can cause severe illness or death, particularly among high risk groups including the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, health workers and those with serious medical conditions.

Seasonal Influenza Epidemiology Insights

• Total Medical visits related to Seasonal Influenza

• Total Hospitalized Cases

• Type-specific Cases

• Influenza Vaccination Coverage

Seasonal Influenza Market Insights

The history of the influenza vaccine and the associated technology shows the development of the vaccine to match evolving influenza viruses. The isolation of the influenza virus in 1933 quickly led to the development of the first generation of live-attenuated vaccines. The first inactivated influenza vaccine was monovalent. In 1942, a bivalent vaccine was produced after the discovery of influenza B.

Seasonal Influenza Market Dynamics

The Seasonal Influenza market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Companies like Sab Biotherapeutics (SAB-176), Flugen (M2SR), Moderna (mRNA-1010), and others are expected to enter the market.

Seasonal Influenza Drug Market

The dynamics of 7MM Seasonal Influenza therapeutics market is further expected to increase by the major drivers such as rising cases, increasing immunization awareness, and upcoming therapies in the forecast period [2023-2032].

Seasonal Influenza Drugs Uptake

• SAB-176 is a quadrivalent broadly neutralizing fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that leverages the human biological immune response in developing the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe seasonal influenza. The novel specifically targeted therapeutic generated from the company’s proprietary technology, the DiversitAb platform, is designed to bind to Type A and Type B influenza viruses.

• mRNA-1010 is Moderna’s first seasonal influenza mRNA vaccine candidate to enter the clinic, says the Company. mRNA medicines take advantage of normal biological processes to express proteins and create a desired therapeutic effect. Also, the company is evaluating mRNA-1030 and mRNA-1020 for flu. These drugs are in Phase I/II of their development. Moderna also updated its seasonal flu vaccine program, announcing two beyond quadrivalent seasonal flu development candidates (mRNA-1011 and mRNA-1012).

• Cidara is developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antivirals from its Cloudbreak platform that couple potent antivirals to a human antibody fragment (Fc). These highly potent, long-acting drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) directly inhibit viral proliferation while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition to the clinical-stage CD388 program for seasonal and pandemic influenza. In September 2022, the company announced its Phase IIa trial to evaluate the pre-exposure prophylactic activity of CD388 against the influenza virus.

Unlock insights into the Seasonal Influenza Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Seasonal Influenza Market Forecast. Click here @ Seasonal Influenza Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Seasonal Influenza Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Seasonal Influenza Companies- SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc., Emergo Therapeutics, Inc., AlloVir, Cocrystal Pharma, Poolbeg Pharma, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Viriom, Inc., NanoViricides, Evrys Bio, ETHRIS, Kino Pharma, and others.

• Seasona Influenza Therapies- SAB-176, Norketotifen, ALVR106, CC-42344, POLB 001, LAGEVRIO, AV5124, FluCide (Injectable), FluCide (Oral), Research Program: Sirtuin Targeted Therapeutics for Respiratory Viral Infections, ETH 47, Research Program: Anti-RNA Virus Therapeutics, and others.

• Seasonal Influenza Market Dynamics: Seasonal Influenza Market drivers and Seasonal Influenza Market Barriers

• Seasonal Influenza Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Seasonal Influenza Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Seasonal Influenza Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Seasonal Influenza Market Overview at a Glance

4. Seasonal Influenza Market: Future Perspective

5. Executive Summary of Seasonal Influenza

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview: Seasonal Influenza

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Marketed Vaccines

12. Comparative Analysis

13. Emerging Therapies

14. Emerging Vaccines and Prophylactic Agents

15 Seasonal Influenza: Seven Major Market Analysis

16. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

17. Seasonal Influenza Market Drivers

18. Seasonal Influenza Market Barriers

19. Seasonal Influenza Market Unmet Needs

20. SWOT Analysis

21. Market Access and Reimbursement

22. Appendix

23. DelveInsight Capabilities

24. Disclaimer

25. About DelveInsight

