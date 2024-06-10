Minister Senzo Mchunu officially opens 2024 Water Institute of South Africa Conference in Durban, 12 Jun

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu will officially open the 2024 Water Institute of South Africa (WISA) Conference, to be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban from 12-14 June 2024,

The three-day WISA Conference, held in partnership with uMngeni-uThukela Water will bring together over 1500 academics, professionals, industry experts and law makers in the water and sanitation fields to discuss key issues and challenges in the water sector.

The aim of the conference is to discuss and come up with sustainable solutions to the challenges within the water sector.

During the event, Minister Mchunu will also launch four (4) Catchment Management Agencies (CMAs).

CMAs are established in line with the provisions of the National Water Act (NWA) and the National Water Policy for South Africa to enhance decentralised decision-making in managing water resources, in an integrated manner, at a local level and will be responsible for the protection, use, development, conservation, management and control of all the water resources in that particular water management area (WMA).

The four CMAs that will be launched are the Pongolo–Umzimkhulu, Vaal-Orange, Mzimvubu-Tsitsikamma and Limpopo-Olifants CMAs.

Members of the media are invited to a press briefing at the start of the conference will be addressed by WISA, uMngeni-uThukela Water representatives and the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: Arena Landing, Second Floor, Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Durban ICC

Media representatives are kindly requested to confirm attendance by midday on Monday 10 June 2024 by registering on: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FPVVSQ5

For enquires contact: uMngeni-uThukela Spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo on 082 303 4243.

For Department of Water and Sanitation, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 / mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Kamogelo Mogotsi, Spokesperson for Minister Mchunu on 076 523 0085 / magotsik@dws.gov.za