Schizophrenia Market Report 2034: Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA, Pipeline Therapies, Epidemiology

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Schizophrenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Schizophrenia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Schizophrenia Market Report

• June 2024:- Spinogenix- A Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind Phase 2 Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacodynamics of SPG302 in Adult Participants Diagnosed With Schizophrenia. This Phase 2 study described herein will evaluate the safety, efficacy, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics of SPG302 in adults with a primary diagnosis of schizophrenia.

• June 2024:- Karuna Therapeutics- A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Adjunctive KarXT in Subjects With Inadequately Controlled Symptoms of Schizophrenia. The primary objective of the study is to assess the efficacy of adjunctive KarXT (a fixed dose combination of xanomeline and trospium chloride twice daily [BID]) versus placebo in the treatment of subjects with inadequately controlled symptoms of schizophrenia as measured by the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) Total Score.

• June 2024:- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.- A Master Protocol for Three Independent, Seamlessly Enrolling, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Efficacy and Safety Studies of ACP-204 in Adults With Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis. This is a master protocol for 3 independent, seamlessly enrolling, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group studies in patients with ADP

• As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2023 the total diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM were found to be approximately 4 million cases out of which the US accounted for nearly 1.5 million cases. It is anticipated that these numbers will rise by 2034 due to advancements in psychiatric research and diagnostic criteria, potentially resulting in a more precise identification and diagnosis of schizophrenia on a global scale.

• According to DelveInsight analysts’, the US accounted for approximately 3 million prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the year 2023. These numbers are anticipated to rise by 2034 due to growth in the aging population, which are susceptible to schizophrenia.

• The leading Schizophrenia Companies such as Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neurocrine Biosciences, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Spinogenix, Cerevel Therapeutics LLC, AbbVie, LB Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

• Promising Schizophrenia Therapies such as Brexpiprazole, ICLEPERTIN (BI-425809), KarXT (Xanomeline-Trospium), NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), MK-5720, NaBen, Brilaroxazine (RP-5063), ULOTARONT (SEP-363856), LUVADAXISTAT (NBI 1165844/TAK 831), Roluperidone (MIN-101), BXCL501 80, TV-44749, Evenamide (NW-3509/NW-3509A), LYN-005 (risperidone, weekly), OKEDI (risperidone ISM), Emraclidine (CVL-231), and others.

Schizophrenia Treatment Market Landscape

The mainstay of treatment includes medication and psychosocial therapy that can help manage the condition. Pharmacological therapy plays a vital role in treating this disease, where many mono and combination pharmacological therapies are available for treating schizophrenia symptoms. Antipsychotics, recommended as first-line treatment for schizophrenia, divided into first-generation (FGAs) and second-generation (SGAs) categories, are the primary pharmacological interventions. For some patient groups, treatment strategies include a combination of neuroleptics and antiepileptic. Both oral antipsychotics (OAP) and long-acting injectable therapies (LAI) are available for each generation. In practice, both FGA and SGA are used to manage schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia Market Insights

Schizophrenia treatment revolves around medication management, the precise kind and dosage of medication used will depend on several variables, including the severity of the symptoms, the response to treatment, and any possible side effects and comorbidities. In addition to pharmacotherapy, psychosocial interventions play a crucial role in addressing functional impairments and promoting recovery. These may include cognitive-behavioral therapy to target cognitive distortions and enhance coping skills, social skills training to improve interpersonal relationships and community integration, and supported employment or education programs to facilitate vocational or academic pursuits. Thus, understanding that every person's path to wellness is different highlights the significance of providing patient-centered, holistic care that honors each person's particular experiences and goals.

Schizophrenia Drugs Market

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the schizophrenia market size is expected to increase due to increase in disease prevalence, the growth in market of current approved products, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

Schizophrenia Drugs Uptake

• Iclepertin (BI 425809) is an investigational asset and a glycine transporter 1 inhibitor (GlyT1) inhibitor that targets the brain biology linked with the cognitive symptoms associated with schizophrenia (CIAS). The abnormalities in glutamatergic signaling downstream of neuronal NMDA receptors contribute to cognitive impairment in both these diseases, hence boosting the NMDA receptor function that might benefit synaptic plasticity and cognition. The amino acid neurotransmitter glycine is an obligatory NMDA receptor co-agonist. Glycine transporters GlyT-1 and GlyT-2 are located in presynaptic and astrocyte membranes and take up glycine into the nerve terminal and adjacent glial cells, modulating glycine levels in the synaptic cleft. By blocking these receptors, BI 425809 is proposed to increase glycine levels and its ability to modulate the NMDA receptor function.

• Ulotaront (SEP-363856) is a trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) agonist with serotonin 5-HT1A agonist activity, jointly developed by Sunovion Pharma and PsychoGenics, which is a small-molecule oral agent that does not bind to dopamine D2 or serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. Sunovion discovered Ulotaront in collaboration with PsychoGenics using it is in vivo phenotypic SmartCube platform and associated artificial intelligence algorithms. Currently, Ulotaront is being investigated in late-stage development for schizophrenia and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in Japan, while adjunctive major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, and GAD in the US. The company has released the top-line results from Phase III DIAMOND 1 and DIAMOND 2 trials investigating ulotaront in schizophrenia. They have decided to halt the Phase III DIAMOND 3 trial in the US. Sumitomo Pharma has also ceased a Phase III trial for schizophrenia in Japan and another Phase II/III trial in China, Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines, citing company business strategy. Nonetheless, there are currently two Phase III trials still in progress.

• Brilaroxazine (RP5063) is a new chemical entity with potent affinity and selectivity against key serotonin and dopamine receptors implicated in schizophrenia and other psychiatric disorders. RP5063 is a multimodal modulator of the serotonin 5-HT1A, 5-HT2A, 5-HT2B, and 5-HT7 receptors and D2, D3, and D4 dopamine receptors in clinical development for multiple neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia.

Scope of the Schizophrenia Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Schizophrenia Companies- Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neurocrine Biosciences, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Spinogenix, Cerevel Therapeutics LLC, AbbVie, LB Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

• Schizophrenia Therapies- Brexpiprazole, ICLEPERTIN (BI-425809), KarXT (Xanomeline-Trospium), NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), MK-5720, NaBen, Brilaroxazine (RP-5063), ULOTARONT (SEP-363856), LUVADAXISTAT (NBI 1165844/TAK 831), Roluperidone (MIN-101), BXCL501 80, TV-44749, Evenamide (NW-3509/NW-3509A), LYN-005 (risperidone, weekly), OKEDI (risperidone ISM), Emraclidine (CVL-231), and others.

• Schizophrenia Market Dynamics: Schizophrenia Market drivers and Schizophrenia Market Barriers

• Schizophrenia Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Schizophrenia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Schizophrenia Market Access and Reimbursement

