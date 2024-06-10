Powerful Medical Selected by Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Health 2024

Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Health cohort 2024. (Foto by Ben Peter Catchpole)

Powerful Medical has been selected by Google to join the prestigious Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Health 2024

PARIS, FRANCE , June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerful Medical is proud to announce that Google has selected it to join the prestigious Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Health 2024 in Paris. From over 500 applicants across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Google chose Powerful Medical as one of the 24 high-potential healthcare AI startups to participate in this exclusive program.

Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Health is a program designed to equip healthcare startups with the essential growth skills, internationalization strategies, and Google know-how and technology necessary to scale and innovate responsibly. This program offers startups an invaluable opportunity to leverage Google resources in their pursuit of improving healthcare outcomes.

The program kicked off this week in Paris with an in-person summit, bringing together the brightest minds in the AI healthcare space. Over the months, participants will engage in workshops covering AI best practices, leadership development, responsible innovation, product design, and customer acquisition. Additionally, the program provides mentorship and access to experts across Google Research, Google Health, Verily, Fitbit, and Google DeepMind.

Powerful Medical, represented by CEO Martin Herman and COO Felix Bauer, participated in the inaugural summit in Paris, highlighting the potential of their AI-powered cardiovascular diagnostics and care coordination platform, PMcardio, to revolutionize cardiovascular care.

"Innovation is the cornerstone of our mission," said Martin Herman, CEO of Powerful Medical. "The AI health space is moving at a rocket pace, and together with Google's support and access to resources, we have what it takes to lead the transformation of cardiovascular care as we know it today."

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death globally, and Powerful Medical aims to change this trajectory by harnessing the power of AI to deliver life-saving innovations in cardiac care. Their technology can diagnose 39 cardiac conditions within seconds using AI ECG Interpretation, including the ability to detect acute heart attacks three hours ahead and with twice the sensitivity of the current standard of care, making it a breakthrough technology in the fight against cardiovascular diseases.

"The support and resources provided by Google will be instrumental in developing and expanding our life-saving AI technology. We are excited about our plans for global outreach, starting with the U.S. as we await FDA approval and continue building on our strong presence in Europe to bring our advanced solutions to cardiac patients worldwide, " said Felix Bauer, COO of Powerful Medical.

The Google for Startups Growth Academy offers equity-free support, hands-on mentorship, strategic and product guidance, leadership training, and opportunities to expand into new international markets. It also provides a platform for networking with venture capitalists, industry leaders, and fellow founders, fostering a collaborative environment for continuous innovation.

Powerful Medical is excited to be part of this elite cohort and looks forward to leveraging Google's insights and support to further its mission of transforming cardiovascular care through cutting-edge AI technology.

