alt.ai announces collaboration with France-based generative AI startup Gladia
Working to strengthen technical collaboration and global marketing between both companies in the fields of speech recognition and readingTOKYO, JAPAN, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- alt Inc. (https://alt.ai/en/), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce the beginning of both technical and business collaboration with Gladia (head office: Paris, France; CEO: Jean Louis Queguiner), developer of the industry-leading Audio Intelligence API.
Based in France, Gladia provides a turnkey speech-to-text and audio intelligence API with next-gen audio LLM features. The company has received investment from New Wave and Sequoia Capital.
Gladia has a strong presence in the United States as a cutting-edge technology company for all-in-one speech recognition and audio intelligence APIs, and is known as the top tier of multilingual speech recognition in the US, Europe, and around the world.
Together, alt and Gladia will collaborate in basic and applied research and product development to advance alt's P.A.I. technologies, strengthen its AI GIJIROKU communication intelligence product, and enhance the global marketing efforts of both companies.
While expanding their customer base in the North American, European, and Japanese markets, alt and Gladia will share their technologies and sales networks to further create and develop use cases for the utilization of generative AI, and to contribute to the maximization of human labor productivity.
■About alt Inc.
Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen.
https://alt.ai/en
